Tom Brady takes the high road with surprising update after Gisele Bündchen leaves him childless for Thanksgiving

Their divorce may be old news, but Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen have perfected the art of post-split PR. After sitting out Thanksgiving without his kids while Gisele jetted off on her tropical revenge tour, Brady had a “keeping it cool” response.

The former NFL star reminded everyone on Instagram that despite spending Thanksgiving solo, he’s still a family man at heart. He shared a photo of his three children with the caption, “Thankful for this crew. Happy Thanksgiving.” A subtle flex? Maybe. A classy move? Absolutely.

This Instagram update lands just a week after Brady clapped back at Gisele’s Instagram sermon on personal growth and “choices” with his own post about “discipline” and commitment.” Fans ate it up and speculated that it was a direct reference to Gisele’s decision to move their kids halfway across the globe for Thanksgiving. We’ve already covered Gisele’s revenge story, but now Brady has made a move.

For anyone hoping for a cryptic shade or a not-so-subtle dig in response to Gisele’s Thanksgiving getaway, Brady’s IG story might feel like a curveball. Was Brady truly taking the high road, or did his story have just a touch of petty seasoning? If anything, it’s a power play disguised as gratitude—reminding everyone that no matter where his kids are, they’re still his “crew.” After all, nothing says “unbothered” like a heartfelt tribute to the kids you didn’t get to see because your ex had other plans.

Meanwhile, Gisele has been living her best life in Costa Rica, surrounded by sun, sand, and apparently no shortage of personal growth. Her decision to include Valente in the holiday festivities added a spicy twist to what might have otherwise been a routine co-parenting arrangement. Sources claim Brady was aware of the plans and agreed to them. But it’s hard to ignore how neatly this arrangement lines up with the narrative of her “winning” the post-divorce glow-up.

Gisele’s perfectly timed vacation seems like a masterclass in showing the world you’ve moved on. She could have chosen to keep Thanksgiving local, but why settle for a backyard bonfire when you can show off a beachside getaway with your new man? A true “if you’ve got it, flaunt it” moment.

And what did Brady do for Thanksgiving? He spent the day working, calling the Cowboys vs. Giants game for Fox Sports. Can we count this as a distraction? Or it’s simply an excuse to avoid an empty table. The timing of his Instagram story seems to speak volumes. Even when left out of the picture, literally and figuratively, Brady wants to show the world his connection with his kids remains intact.

Cryptic Instagram captions, jet-setting vacations, and kids caught in the middle. This Thanksgiving might as well have been another Super Bowl, just with more personal stakes. The Brady-Bündchen post-divorce drama is far from over. Gisele is expecting her first child with Valente, and fans can’t wait for the next chapter in their very public breakup story. For now, Brady’s story might just be the ultimate mic drop.

