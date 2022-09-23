Tom Cruise finally becomes Superior Iron Man in stunning fan art

One of the biggest rumors before Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness was released saw Tom Cruise become a variant of Iron Man in the film, but audiences were left disappointed.

Thanks to the absolutely beautiful creative minds of fans, we’re finally able to get a glimpse of what Cruise would look like as the Superior Iron Man. The character variation in the comics is far worse than the usual 616 Tony Stark, with this one far more brash, less of a team player, and capable of atrocities.

Such a role would seem like a polar opposite to the ones Cruise typically picks up, with him famous for roles in actioners with big budgets and chances for him to look like a hero. Artist Skull101ify has shared their version of Cruise in the role, and it looks a perfect adaptation of the comic book look.

Iron Man has been mostly retired from Marvel Cinematic Universe content since the 616 version sacrificed himself to save the universe, with a few What If…? appearances, but no episodes completely focused on him. Whether or not Marvel will ever manage to bring back Robert Downey Jr. to the role is up in the air, with the only ways back being more multiversal shenanigans.

Doctor Strange 2’s writer Michael Waldron confirmed he tried to get Cruise into the film, but conversations never went as far as daydreams. Meanwhile, Cruise’s film Top Gun: Maverick soared way past Multiverse of Madness at the box office, grossing over $1.5 billion.