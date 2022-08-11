Fans are left shocked and horrified after Tommy Lee shares a full frontal nude on Instagram

Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee let it all hang out on Wednesday night — quite literally — by posting a full frontal nude on Instagram that somehow stayed up for hours despite the clear and obvious violation of the platform’s rules.

Lee, who was the subject of Hulu’s biographical miniseries, Pam & Tommy, posted the tawdry snap while sitting naked on what appeared to be the corner of his bathtub. “Ooooopppsss,” he captioned the photo, clearly aware of what he was doing.

The image was eventually removed from Instagram, but because getting something off the internet is like taking pee out of a swimming pool, the photo (you can see the NSFW version here) has lived on in posterity on Twitter, which has no such nudity guidelines.

why is tommy lee’s dick on his instagram and WHY ARE THE GUIDELINES IGNORING IT pic.twitter.com/hnf02M2bNp — kits austen (@anyasbarbie) August 11, 2022

Still, despite the fact that Lee has a reputation that precedes him over his notably large manhood, his followers were certainly not expecting to see his whole ass hog while doing a leisurely scroll through Instagram in the wee (pun fully intended) hours of Thursday morning. As such, many sounded off accordingly, expressing their shock and horror.

“I DID NOT NEED TO SEE TOMMY LEE’S DICK ON MY INSTAGRAM FEED TOMMY WHAT THE F**K,” one user all-caps exclaimed.

ok I DID NOT NEED TO SEE TOMMY LEE’S DICK ON MY INSTAGRAM FEED TOMMY WHAT THE FUCK — 𝖘𝖆𝖒 𝖈𝖆𝖘𝖙𝖑𝖊 (@lakeofsam) August 11, 2022

Others had similar sentiments:

Tommy Lee truly just posted his whole penis to instagram huh — lavender baj (@lavosaurus) August 11, 2022

tommy lee getting his chopper out on IG wasn’t on the 2022 bingo card, but here we are — amelia (@AmeliaTroup) August 11, 2022

tommy lee’s cock has been up on instagram for an insane amount of time — ri 🦕☁️🛸 (@acidbathprince_) August 11, 2022

Quite understandably, many reacted with memes at the unexpected sight of all of Tommy Lee.

when you open instagram at 3am and you follow tommy lee pic.twitter.com/tWflBenUPl — deidre 🦇 (@secularhazed) August 11, 2022

Opening Instagram and the first thing you see is Tommy Lee's post pic.twitter.com/aKFGReihf1 — Andrew Jones (@AndyJones1988) August 11, 2022

Me opening up Instagram at 3am to Tommy Lee posting a whole dick pic#TommyLee pic.twitter.com/0zVyyux2CB — Tyler Calvert (@ItsTylerCalvert) August 11, 2022

Peacefully accidentally

Scrolling seeing

Through Tommy Lee's

Insta dick pic pic.twitter.com/6XfhvhrHfU — Såndrå🐧 (@Blue_Harry_28) August 11, 2022

this everybody who follows tommy lee on instagram right now pic.twitter.com/TzA1QQk64Y — grey ¡ (@kreepingd3th) August 11, 2022

Interestingly enough, the 59-year-old’s famous member had a notable scene in the Hulu miniseries, in which Lee (portrayed by Sebastian Stan) had a full-on conversation with his penis (voiced by Jason Mantzoukas) shortly after he began dating Pamela Anderson. The scene was inspired by an actual anecdote in Lee’s 2005 memoir Tommyland, in which he had a similar, albeit fictional, conversation with his penis.

Maybe he ought to confide with himself again next time before he starts posting on main.