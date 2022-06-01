Tucker Carlson has a death wish, goes after BTS after their visit to the White House

Grab your popcorn as Tucker Carlson has started a war against the most avid fanbase on earth after he attacks K-pop sensation BTS for visiting the White House. And, now the pitchforks are out and everyone is warning him about what’s ahead.

The Fox television host mocked the K-Pop group’s appearance in the nation’s capital as they spoke about anti-Asian hate. He described their presence at the White House as “just-in-case of emergency” to “save Biden’s face” for “poor performance”. He also slammed the decision to bring BTS to the White House, claiming “they hate the country, they’re degrading it even more”.

Tucker Carlson on the chaos at the White House:



"Things have gotten very bad for Joe Biden … What are they doing about it? They broke glass in case of emergency, and invited a Korean pop group to speak at the White House today." pic.twitter.com/PRUh2PysNh — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) June 1, 2022

There is a common rule when it comes to BTS… don’t talk shit about them. If you do, you’re going to mess with their fans and that’s a force not to be reckoned with.

This is the fandom that equaled BTS’ donation of $1 million for the Black Lives Matter movement.

This is the fandom that bought tickets to Trump’s rally just so the Republicans were faced with a near-empty stadium.

This is the fandom that will bury inappropriate tweets in a trending hashtag with fan cams just so that they can stop online hate.

People who watched his commentary realized that Carlson is in danger and warned him to watch his back as the BTS Army is about to get him.

Tucker Carlson deciding to take on BTS stans might genuinely be one of the worst media decisions he's ever made. They will haunt him for the rest of time. https://t.co/3Irz7dEN8c — Ohmic Imp 🏳️‍⚧️ (@OhmicImp) June 1, 2022

People who aren’t part of the Army but hate Tucker Carlson are praying to every deity in existence the fans to do something to take him out of the media industry. Some are offering support as they are ready to see the carnage that’s about to happen.

Dude if it takes BTS stans to get Tucker Carlson out of here they have my full support. I do not like K-Pop. But if y’all need anything lmk I got you — GUN CONTROL NOW (@ColemanJunior2) June 1, 2022

Praying that the bts stans do what americans couldnt



Get rid of tucker carlson, physically, mentally, spiritually, and psychically remove him from the collective consciousness pic.twitter.com/8zyGFEBodG — Lalo🧡☀️🌟 (@_edboi_) June 1, 2022

If BTS army stans dig up all this dirt on Tucker Carlson, and ruin his career, that'd be a hilarious end lmao https://t.co/9qRpCjqV2c — Zeke Gonzalez (@zekegonzalez22) June 1, 2022

Tucker Carlson talked shit about BTS? Yeah his life is over, those stans don't play. — Guillermo del Whoro (@KevTenacity) June 1, 2022

So what came out after Carlson’s commentary? Everyone grabbing their popcorn to see what will become of this Fox TV host after the BTS Army does its job.

i know it won't happen but i hope with all my heart that bts stans are able to come up with something so juicy and deranged that tucker carlson will never see live television ever again — sky (@skylais) June 1, 2022

Tucker Carlson vs BTS was not on my American media bingo card, damn — mike maddux ruined my life (@STLrome) June 1, 2022

Biden thanked the K-Pop group for the good work that they have done. BTS thanked the US president in return for signing the COVID-19 hate crimes act into law and appreciated what the White House has done to find solutions to an ongoing problem.

It was great to meet with you, @bts_bighit. Thanks for all you’re doing to raise awareness around the rise in anti-Asian hate crimes and discrimination.



I look forward to sharing more of our conversation soon. pic.twitter.com/LnczTpT2aL — President Biden (@POTUS) June 1, 2022

Thanks for having us at the White House! It was a huge honor to discuss important issues with @POTUS today. We're very grateful for #BTSARMY who made it all possible.🫰💜

#BTS #방탄소년단 #BTSatTheWhiteHouse pic.twitter.com/PZd8Ox2Kea — BTS_official (@bts_bighit) June 1, 2022

Look, once you kick the hornet’s nest, there is no going back.