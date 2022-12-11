Twitter’s misinformation era takes a wholesome turn as timelines get spammed by fake Tim Burton facts

With Elon Musk taking over Twitter, the platform has become the butt of many jokes thanks to Chief Twit’s many questionable decisions ranging from problematic accounts being reinstated to him not-so-inadvertently throwing open the gates to misinformation. Though many have been complaining about the amount of baseless info taking over the social media platform, some users have decided to just join in on the fun and spam the whole thing with fake but absolutely hilarious facts about Tim Burton.

Why Tim Burton? It’s not as if he’s immune to scandal. He’s been questioned over the years about why he doesn’t have much diversity in his movies and even accused of racism, especially now with Wednesday fans have called him out for casting all the black actors in the show as negative characters. He has also been the subject of fake movie facts before. So, why not?

The 2001 Tim Burton remake of 'Planet of the Apes' hired real Apes to do all of Mark Wahlburg's stunts and dialogue and acting. — Fake Movie Facts (@FakeMovie) July 12, 2014

Fake Tim Burton Facts are focused on the filmmaker who has made so many movies that he is perfect when the agenda in question is making stuff up. Edward Scissorhands for example is full of details to twist.

Edward Scissorhands was originally Edward Staplerhands but they went over budget on staples #FakeTimBurtonFacts pic.twitter.com/799cChlYL8 — Jeff Dwoskin Has A Podcast (@bigmacher) December 11, 2022

What would be a good joke about Wednesday? There’s so much to go with from a disembodied hand running around all over the floor to all the “freaks” at Nevermore. But one fan instead chose to have some fun with the title of the Netflix series.

The entire series, Wednesday, was shot on a Tuesday#FakeTimBurtonFacts pic.twitter.com/rhqJQisCJB — Jeff Dwoskin Has A Podcast (@bigmacher) December 11, 2022

Another fan decided to make use of Burton’s love for a particular actor, with whom he has worked in eight films. It might just break a record and if not, most likely will by the time he hangs up his filmmaking hat.

Twitter’s latest batch of amateur comedians is so creative that they have gone back decades to pull up an icon for a joke — Tim Curry’s role as Frank N. Furter in The Rocky Horror Picture Show.

He was Once a Famous Drag Queen.❤️ #FakeTimBurtonFacts pic.twitter.com/3DVk63NCNF — Jus My Bells 🎅🏻🎄🔔 (@fivefortweeting) December 11, 2022

One fan decided to go low and address the undercarriage of the famous filmmaker. All anyone has to do to take a man down is to talk about what he’s packing.

Sleepy Hollow is his manhoods nickname #FakeTimBurtonFacts — Кеnny Jones (@kaj1981_2) December 11, 2022

How far these jokes will go is anyone’s guess, but it is evident Twitter has changed and there is no going back. So, get in on the fun or sit and stew about it like the world is falling apart. At least these folks of Twitter land are making light of it, which will actually serve as a reminder not everything that’s posted on the social media platform deserves to be called the truth.