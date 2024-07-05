Image Credit: Disney
Vanessa Hudgens pregnant and her husband, Cole Tucker
via Instagram / @vanessahudgens
Vanessa Hudgens slams the media for ruining ‘special time’ after giving birth and fans jump to support her

Vanessa Hudgens is experiencing some of the best moments of her life but the paparazzi ruined it.
Image of Monica Coman
Monica Coman
|
Published: Jul 5, 2024 01:32 pm

Vanessa Hudgens just became a mom, but the actress didn’t get the opportunity to announce it. After the paparazzi released pictures of the new mom leaving the hospital with her baby and her husband, Cole Tucker, Vanessa rightfully slammed the media.

Vanessa Hudgens tried to keep her pregnancy away from the spotlight for as long as she could. Rumors about the High School Musical star’s pregnancy started late last year, but she didn’t address them. Despite comments about her pregnancy flooding her feed even in her wedding photos post from December 2023, the star stayed mum (forgive the pun) about her pregnancy. Vanessa made the pregnancy announcement on her terms at the 2024’s Academy Awards. Unfortunately, she didn’t get the same courtesy for her birth announcement, and she’s rightfully mad at the media for ruining this “special time.”

Vanessa Hudgens confirmed the birth and slammed the media all at once

On July 3, Vanessa Hudgens hopped on social media to wish her husband, baseball pro Cole Tucker, a happy birthday. Calling him her “slice of heaven,” the actress added several pictures of the two. Little did we know, Vanessa had already given birth to their first child.

Shortly after, the news of her birth spread online, with Page Six obtaining exclusive photos of the singer/actress and her husband leaving the hospital with her bundle of joy. This didn’t sit well with Vanessa, who didn’t get to announce the birth herself.

“We’re disappointed that our family’s privacy was disrespected and exploited during this very special time due to the greed of long lens camera feeding the media,” Vanessa and Cole wrote in a shared statement.

They couldn’t help but give a happy twist to the disappointing reaction, adding, “Despite all of that, mom, dad, and baby are happy and healthy.”

Following her reaction, fans jumped in to show their support. Several comments included the fact that “paparazzi companies need more morals,” and that what happened to her was “a total violation of privacy” and “so disrespectful.”

Unfortunately, Vanessa and Cole didn’t have a say in when their special event was revealed to the world. Hopefully, though, the couple will now focus on enjoying their bundle of joy from the privacy of their home, and will be able to control the narrative about their baby from now on.

