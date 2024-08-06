What happened to David Lynch?

Renowned filmmaker David Lynch, known for his works such as Blue Velvet, Mulholland Drive, and the TV series Twin Peaks, recently revealed that he’s dealing with a health issue preventing him from working on new projects.

Recommended Videos

Lynch, who is 78 years old, graces the cover of Sight and Sound magazine’s September 2024 issue. In the interview, the director and musician said that he’s suffering from emphysema and has been confined in his home.

Per the Mayo Clinic, emphysema is a lung disease where the air sacs in the lungs get damaged causing shortness of breath, the most common symptom of the condition. There is no cure for emphysema, but the symptoms can be managed with the proper treatment. The most common causes of the disease include smoking and long-term exposure to dust, chemical fumes, and other air pollutants that may irritate the lungs.

“I’ve gotten emphysema from smoking for so long, and so I’m homebound whether I like it or not,” Lynch said. He added that even walking for long periods is difficult for him, and he’s only able to walk a short distance before he’s out of breath.

Ladies and Gentlemen,



Yes, I have emphysema from my many years of smoking. I have to say that I enjoyed smoking very much, and I do love tobacco – the smell of it, lighting cigarettes on fire, smoking them – but there is a price to pay for this enjoyment, and the price for me is… — David Lynch (@DAVID_LYNCH) August 5, 2024

In a post on X, Lynch thanked his fans for the support and concern they expressed when the news of his condition came out. He also said that he’s accepted that it’s the price he has to pay for his years of smoking tobacco. It has been more than two years since he last smoked, and based on his most recent medical check-ups, he’s as healthy as can be, except for the emphysema. Lynch ended his post by saying that he’ll “never retire.”

Lynch can’t go out because of the risk of getting infected with other illnesses, such as the common cold, that may exacerbate his condition. As a result, it’s highly unlikely that he’ll be directing a new project soon. If the opportunity arises, however, he isn’t opposed to directing remotely, although he admits that he wouldn’t enjoy it as much.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy