Call Me Miss Cleo
Photo via Max
Category:
Celebrities
TV

What happened to Miss Cleo?

Remember the catchphrase 'Call Me Now!'?
Omar Faruque
Omar Faruque
|
Published: Apr 14, 2024 03:05 pm

Miss Cleo, the iconic TV psychic of the late ’90s, is a name that many late-night channel surfers and ’90s nostalgia buffs will undoubtedly recognize. But her rise and fall is as intriguing as the psychic readings she once offered.

Recommended Videos

Born Youree Dell Harris in 1962 in Los Angeles, Miss Cleo began her career as a playwright and actress, with little indication that she would one day become the face of a controversial psychic hotline. It wasn’t until the late 1990s, when she began working for the Psychic Readers Network, that she adopted the persona of “Miss Cleo” and the fake Jamaican accent that would become her trademark.

Miss Cleo gained notoriety as a spokeswoman for the Psychic Readers Network, a pay-per-call service that offered callers free psychic readings. With her distinctive Jamaican accent and her flair for the dramatic, Miss Cleo quickly became a well-known face in the crystal ball landscape. 

But as the old saying goes, the higher you climb, the harder you have chances of falling. That’s exactly what happened here. In 2002, the Federal Trade Commission came calling, charging the Psychic Readers Network with deceptive advertising practices. Turns out, those “free” readings weren’t so free after all, and callers were being charged up to $4.99 per minute for the privilege of hearing Miss Cleo’s dulcet tones.

The fallout was swift and severe. The Psychic Readers Network was forced to cancel $500 million in customer bills and pay a $5 million fine. Miss Cleo’s reputation took a serious hit after she acknowledged that the Jamaican accent had been a put-on and that she had never actually been to Jamaica.

She continued to work in various capacities, including voice-over work for commercials and video games. Notably, she voiced a character in the video game Grand Theft Auto: Vice City. But her days as an American sensation were behind her, and as the years went on, Miss Cleo largely faded from the public eye.

Miss Cleo’s story is an instance of the power of persona, and the ways in which we can be seduced by a good story, even when we know it’s not entirely true. The possibility and lingering desire to reclaim her former fame came to an end in 2016 when she passed away from colon cancer at the age of 53.

In 2022, HBO released a documentary about her life and career called Call Me Miss Cleo, which offered a nuanced portrayal of the woman, making us think that perhaps the most fitting tribute to Miss Cleo is not to remember her as a fraud or a punchline. As she herself might have said, “The cards don’t lie, honey. But sometimes, the truth is more complicated than we’d like to admit.”

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Donald Trump delivers a historical masterpiece, floors Stephen King with just two words
Stephen King and Donald Trump on Battle of Gettysburg
Category: Politics
Politics
Celebrities
Celebrities
News
News
Donald Trump delivers a historical masterpiece, floors Stephen King with just two words
Apeksha Bagchi Apeksha Bagchi Apr 14, 2024
Read Article Is self-proclaimed psychic Tyler Henry married?
Tyler Henry married or boyfriend
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Is self-proclaimed psychic Tyler Henry married?
Marco Vito Oddo Marco Vito Oddo Apr 14, 2024
Read Article How did Valerie Bertinelli lose weight?
Valerie Bertinelli weight loss
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
How did Valerie Bertinelli lose weight?
Omar Faruque Omar Faruque Apr 14, 2024
Read Article Did Jason Statham serve in the army?
Jason Statham ready for action in the set of Expendables 4, or Expend4bles
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Did Jason Statham serve in the army?
Marco Vito Oddo Marco Vito Oddo Apr 14, 2024
Read Article Has the Dungeon Family producer and Atlanta’s Organized Noize rapper Rico Wade’s cause of death been revealed?
Rico Wade cause of death
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Music
Music
Has the Dungeon Family producer and Atlanta’s Organized Noize rapper Rico Wade’s cause of death been revealed?
Omar Faruque Omar Faruque Apr 13, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Donald Trump delivers a historical masterpiece, floors Stephen King with just two words
Stephen King and Donald Trump on Battle of Gettysburg
Category: Politics
Politics
Celebrities
Celebrities
News
News
Donald Trump delivers a historical masterpiece, floors Stephen King with just two words
Apeksha Bagchi Apeksha Bagchi Apr 14, 2024
Read Article Is self-proclaimed psychic Tyler Henry married?
Tyler Henry married or boyfriend
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Is self-proclaimed psychic Tyler Henry married?
Marco Vito Oddo Marco Vito Oddo Apr 14, 2024
Read Article How did Valerie Bertinelli lose weight?
Valerie Bertinelli weight loss
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
How did Valerie Bertinelli lose weight?
Omar Faruque Omar Faruque Apr 14, 2024
Read Article Did Jason Statham serve in the army?
Jason Statham ready for action in the set of Expendables 4, or Expend4bles
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Did Jason Statham serve in the army?
Marco Vito Oddo Marco Vito Oddo Apr 14, 2024
Read Article Has the Dungeon Family producer and Atlanta’s Organized Noize rapper Rico Wade’s cause of death been revealed?
Rico Wade cause of death
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Music
Music
Has the Dungeon Family producer and Atlanta’s Organized Noize rapper Rico Wade’s cause of death been revealed?
Omar Faruque Omar Faruque Apr 13, 2024
Author
Omar Faruque
Omar is a seasoned writer specializing in all things entertainment. His approach to life and writing is the same: find the story in everything, and make sure to enjoy the ride. When not behind his keyboard, Omar is living his best life, whether that's channeling his inner superhero, trying to replicate anime recipes in his kitchen, or settling into his favorite coffee shop corner with a good book.