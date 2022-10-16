The reality television show 90 Day Fiancé has had its share of interesting characters. From Veronica Rodriguez, who recently put on a live sex show for her viewers, to Stephanie Matto, who makes money selling her ta-ta sweat, they continue to raise eyebrows. Beyond the outrageous characters reality television seems to spawn, Big Ed is one of the beloved stars of the show. Fans have tracked him from his start in 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days in 2020, and all the way up to his current success. Now, they are wondering if he’s okay, and there is a very good reason why.

Just a few weeks ago, Big Ed appeared in a video on Instagram where he was lying on a hospital bed looking like he had just been through some serious medical procedure. Fans quickly found out that wasn’t the case because he was about to go through one. He had torn his rotator cuff and needed surgery. It’s a very serious matter if it doesn’t get looked into, especially for Big Ed, who has another medical condition that can complicate things.

Before going in…

Klippel Feil syndrome isn’t anything serious if you ask Big Ed himself. It’s simply a shorter neck than normal. When a person tears their rotator cuff, the motion in the shoulder becomes limited and can be very painful. With the proximity of the shoulder to the neck, Big Ed was most likely experiencing a major mobility issue. A torn rotator cuff can be healed with rest, medication, and therapy, but Big Ed’s situation was serious enough to require surgery.

The worst of it is, without naming the hospital, Big Ed reports that it didn’t have the right equipment for the surgery. That means that on the day he was scheduled for surgery, it had to be canceled and rescheduled for a day when he could be in a better facility with the right equipment.

Big Ed’s update…

Of course, he experienced pain after the surgery and healing took a while. He published his next Instagram post to inform his fans that he was doing fine. With a slight smile on his face and a raspy voice, he encouraged his 500,000 followers that the surgery went great. The only things he was experiencing at the time were a sore throat from the breathing tube and side effects from the nerve block they had to put in his neck.

This newest Instagram post serves as a good PSA because Big Ed doesn’t have a problem sharing what he’s been through. It’s this kind of advice that can be helpful for anyone who might have to go through it for the first time, or any medical procedure in general. It’s another reason to consider Big Ed a real gem on 90 Day Fiancé.