What is Ashton Kutcher’s net worth in 2023?

Without a doubt, Ashton Kutcher is one of the most searched celebrities in the world right now — but that’s not to say it’s for a fantastic reason. In fact, the That ‘70s Show star has found his name bolded in headlines as of late after it was revealed that he and wife Mila Kunis crafted letters of support for Danny Masterson — the duo’s That ‘70s Show co-star who was recently convicted on rape charges and could face up to 30 years in prison. In the aftermath of the aforementioned letters, both Kutcher and Kunis have been scrutinized and heavily criticized all over the internet across various forms of social media.

To make matters worse, Orange is the New Black star Taryn Manning subsequently ridiculed Kutcher for supposedly “outing” Manning in a prank during Kutcher’s Punk’d reality series. Not only that, but Manning also criticized Kutcher and Kunis for backtracking on their support for Masterson. With all that going on, an unsettling Masterson interview featuring comments from Kutcher makes its rounds as a 22-year-old murder case involving Kutcher has been re-inserted into the controversy bubble.

As Kutcher’s name continues to jump leaps and bounds in news headlines all across the world, it’s only natural for folks to start pondering specific questions — most of which have pointed towards Kutcher’s earnings and his exact net worth in 2023.

What is Kutcher’s 2023 net worth?

Image via Paramount pictures

Despite seemingly endless controversies as of late, Kutcher has maintained an illustrious career that has certainly secured a hefty bag. As of 2023, Kutcher is worth an eye-popping $200 million, and that doesn’t even include his wife Mila Kunis’ earnings for roles in hits such as Family Guy, both Bad Moms movies, and That ’70s Show alongside her husband. As for Kutcher, however, when he replaced Charlie Sheen on Two and a Half Men, he was reportedly earning over $800K per episode, around $20 million per season, which made him one of the highest-paid actors on television.

In addition to his acting pursuits, Kutcher has had great success as a venture capitalist, investing in start-ups like Spotify, Uber, AirBnb, and Shazam. He also co-owns a restaurant in Los Angeles with his That ‘70s Show co-stars Wilmer Valderamma and Danny Masterson, although such a venture could be subject to change with Masterson’s recent charges. His most recent television work has found him singing horribly in Cheetos commercials with his wife, while he recently starred in the less-than-favorable movie Your Place or Mine on Netflix.

Even in the face of controversy and severe backlash, it’s obvious the pair of Kutcher and Kunis have done well for themselves throughout their careers. However, with those specific letters now out to the public, which Kutcher and Kunis insisted was only meant to be seen by the judge, it remains to be seen if Kutcher will be taking on any new roles in the near future.