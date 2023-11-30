What is Bradley Cooper’s net worth and salary?

From the lyrical charm of A Star Is Born to the gripping intensity of American Sniper, Bradley Cooper is a modern Hollywood hero, influencing the industry with his multifaceted talent. If his vivid blue eyes don’t capture your attention at first glance, his captivating demeanor will undoubtedly draw you in.

While Bradley Cooper’s childhood dream of attending Valley Forge Military Academy and pursuing a ninja career in Japan may resonate with many (count me in, Cooper), early exposure to films like The Elephant Man provided Cooper with inspiration that directed him towards an acting profession.

Fast forward to 1999, Bradley Cooper marked his television debut in a brief yet memorable role opposite Sarah Jessica Parker in Sex and the City. Following this, he took on the role of presenter in the 2000 tourism series Globe Trekker. His break into cinema then came a year after in 2001 with Wet Hot American Summer. Such was his commitment that he even missed his MFA graduation ceremony to be part of this film.

Cooper’s ascent from the obscure world of supporting roles to the brilliant spotlight of stardom is evidence of his skill and steadfast dedication. His unwavering commitment to his craft is reflected in his fame and numerous accolades including a British Academy Film Award and two Grammy Awards. Cooper’s films have also collectively grossed over $11 billion worldwide and he has been ranked among the highest-paid actors in the world four times. So how does his fortune compare to his fame?

Bradley Cooper’s net worth today

Despite having a career spanning more than 20 years, Bradley Cooper’s seismic breakthrough came with the huge success of The Hangover, a little over ten years ago in 2009. This critically and commercially successful comedy not only birthed two sequels in 2011 and 2013 but also launched Cooper’s career and led to him landing leading roles in films like Limitless (2011) and The Place Beyond the Pines (2012).

Bradley Cooper’s career reached its peak during the next three years, which were filled with widespread popularity and high critical acclaim. It began with the romantic comedy Silver Linings Playbook in 2012 and continued with the highly regarded black comedy American Hustle (2013), finally reaching the climax to this glorious trifecta with the iconic war biopic American Sniper in 2014. Following this, Cooper’s credits and wealth have equally reached impressively new numbers in the last decade.

As of Nov. 2023, Bradley Cooper holds an impressive net worth of $120 million (via Celebrity Net Worth). Most of his riches are attributed to his luminous acting career and the profits he made producing films like Joker, but Cooper further diversified his portfolio in 2018 by stepping into the realm of filmmaking after he directed his first film, A Star Is Born (a remake of the 1937 musical film), which earned $434 million globally.

Bradley Cooper’s Salary

For those wondering how much Cooper charges per film being one of the highest-paid actors in Hollywood today, it is estimated that he easily negotiates a salary of $20 million per film for acting roles. From June 2018 to June 2019, he made $57 million, ranking in Forbes‘ “Celebrity 100” list as one of the highest-paid celebrities in 2019 (via Forbes).

For his famous voice role, however, Bradley Cooper was able to “command about 1% of the back end” on Avengers: Endgame (via Forbes) which would have brought him roughly $7 million for his depiction of Rocket Raccoon. This implies that Cooper has probably made between $20 and $30 million for his seven appearances as Rocket in the MCU.

Additionally, Cooper’s real estate ventures also turn some extra bucks into his wallet. In 2004, Cooper bought a home in Venice, California, for $1.199 million and sold it in 2023 for $3.13 million (via Market Realist). He also owns a number of properties, including a Pacific Palisades home (bought for $4.8 million), a Greenwich Village townhouse in NYC ($13.5 million), and more.