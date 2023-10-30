What is Courteney Cox’s net worth in 2023?

From the Friends franchise and Scream to Shining Vale, Courteney Cox is an actress with more than just staying power; she makes an impact with each scene she’s in. Making us laugh, cry, and shriek in fear since the 1980s; it’s hard to imagine the entertainment realm without her.

Cox is an icon in her own right, an actress, activist, and filmmaker, and a partner, mother, and friend. Her impact on the industry is vast, but her legacy goes far deeper than just her career. She’s someone spoken about in high regard, treasured by those who know her, and adored by a fan base for everything from her work ethic to her personality and how she cares for her fans and those closest to her.

With a filmography as expansive and multifaceted as hers, Cox is without a doubt one of the most well-known names around, leading to her earning quite a bit for the projects she takes on.

What is Courteney Cox’s net worth?

As reported by Celebrity Net Worth, Cox’s net worth is said to be $150 million, and with a lengthy career and star power in everything from feel-good projects to the spine-tingling, it’s no surprise to her fans.

Some of her earlier roles were in films like Down Twisted, Masters of the Universe, and Ace Ventura: Pet Detective and in television like Misfits of Science, Family Ties, and The Trouble with Larry; with her breakout roles most definitely being that of Gale Weather in Scream and Monica Geller in Friends.

As we said above, Cox is an idol for more than just the way she becomes the characters she portrays; she’s adored for the kindness she gives to others. While her portrayal of Gale is one of the most iconic in her history, her time as Monica is what many fans think of when they think of Cox’s history — and she says she learned a lot from the role.

Speaking to Variety earlier this year, she said that the series taught her so much and that that time of her life is something she’ll always treasure as immensely special:

“Friends taught me the importance of camaraderie and really sticking together. These friendships were at the most important time in my life, and we went through so many things together, and it just taught me about being there for each other — I know, that’s the song: ‘I’ll be there for you.’ But it’s true. It was so nice to work with people that could bounce ideas off each other. Everybody wanted the best for everybody. There was no jealousy; it was only, ‘Let’s make the best show we can, and let’s support each other in this.'”

This sentiment means more than ever before as fans deal with the heart-wrenching news of Matthew Perry‘s death on Oct. 28, especially in the years since the series ended and each of their lives took such different turns. They always had one another to rely on, having experienced some of the most beautiful pieces of life together.

Cox treasures that time in her life, as well as the other chapters she’s had, and her fans do, too. Most recently, she’s taken on the role of Patricia Phelps in Shining Vale and also serves as a producer on the series. Cox has a massive following on her social channels, where she shares snippets of her life with fans, and everything from adventures with her family to posts of appreciation proves that she’s an actress you just can’t help but love, and we can’t wait to see what’s next for her.