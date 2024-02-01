What is Donald Glover’s height?

Donald Glover is considered by many to be among Hollywood’s most diversely talented stars.

He’s a comedian, a rapper, a writer, a director, a creator, and a producer, and that honestly doesn’t cover everything. He’s produced some of the most popular comedic characters of the last few decades, even as he juggled a thriving music career, the award-winning Atlanta, roles in several massive franchises, and now Prime Video’s Mr. & Mrs. Smith, which he co-created.

The man’s a creative force to be reckoned with, and — at only 40 years old — he’s got decades of work still ahead of him. He’s proven his talent both in front of and behind the camera time and time again, and he’s carved out a tidy niche for himself in the process. His icon status invites questions about pretty much every element of Glover’s life, all the way down to the actor’s height.

How tall is Donald Glover?

Glover has appeared in dozens of roles across his nearly two-decade long career, but a few are clear standouts. He was a fan favorite during his time portraying Troy Barnes in Community, and following his move to Atlanta, he cemented himself as a comedic powerhouse to watch.

Glover’s career has only blossomed further from there. While most Star Wars fans would prefer to ignore Solo‘s existence, Glover’s portrayal of Lando Calrissian received almost universal praise. As did his role, albeit minor, in the MCU, along with his slew of other mega-popular projects.

Whenever he’s pictured alongside his co-stars or co-creators, Glover appears to be of average height. He rarely towers over anyone, but likewise he’s never appeared diminutive. That lines up with the actor’s real-life height, which falls at right around 5 foot 9 inches. That’s a bit taller than the average U.S. height for men his age, which is right around 5’7″, which provides Glover with the opportunity to stand a bit taller than most of his female co-stars, while not towering so high as to make joint shots a challenge.