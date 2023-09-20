What is Emma Roberts’ net worth?

Despite being relatively young amongst her Hollywood peers, Emma Roberts has made quite the name for herself over more than two decades of work in the industry, carving out a niche for herself in the horror genre in particular. The actress’ resume is impressive and certainly diverse, with roles in Hollywood comedies such as We’re the Millers as well as appearing in the Scream franchise. She’s become synonymous with American Horror Story which has cemented her as an icon of horror.

But how much has Roberts earned from her roles so far, if you’re curious about the 32 year old’s net worth and other such details, you’ve come to the right place.

The Holidate star was always likely to have a wildly successful career in acting, considering she was born into Hollywood royalty. She’s the daughter of actor Eric Roberts and niece of Julia Roberts, who most likely helped her to get started, but since then she’s really taken off and made a name for herself.

Roberts first acting credit goes all the way back to the 2001 crime film Blow in which she played Kristina Jung, the daughter of Johnny Depp’s character, George Jung. She continued to gain recognition as a child star throughout the early and mid 2000s, appearing in the lead role on the Nickelodeon show Unfabulous until 2007. During that time she appeared in supporting and lead roles in numerous other Hollywood titles such as Aquamarine, Nancy Drew, and Hotel for Dogs.

During her adulthood, Roberts continued to land big roles in massive productions, although she is now probably most well known for American Horror Story, in which she’s been consistently appearing since 2013, and as a result of which she recently came under fire from AHS:1984 co-star Angelica Ross for allegedly contributing towards a hostile workplace environment. The Netflix series Scream Queens might also be where you’ve seen her before, the horror anthology is another of Ryan Murphy’s creations, although compared to AHS it has more of a comedic tone.

All this and we haven’t even touched on her singing career and her modeling. The point is the actress has many many streams of income and therefore no shortage of income so what we’d all like to know is just how much is Miss Roberts actually worth?

As of 2023 the Nerve star has a net worth of around $25 million, obviously this can fluctuate depending on how much work she takes on per year. However, her consistent appearances in AHS and frequent Hollywood work means she’s never likely going to be strapped for cash. Her annual earnings sit somewhere around $2 million, according to CooPWB.

Her earnings look like they’ll continue to rise as the actress is appearing in the latest season of American Horror Story as well as Sony’s upcoming Madame Web, where she’ll be appearing as Mary Parker. Appearing in a Marvel movie can only raise Robers’ net worth, as we all know, the Marvel club can be a lucrative one, unless of course you’re a VFX artist.