What is Kylie Jenner’s net worth in 2023? Is she still a billionaire?

26-year-old Kylie Jenner is one of the most prominent members of the Kardashian-Jenner family, with fingers in lots of pies, such as Glow water (for whom she acts as a spokesperson), her ubiquitous social media presence, and particularly Kylie Cosmetics, which despite its relatively recent advent – the company was founded just eight years ago – has a global reach and an estimated value in the hundreds of millions of dollars. But is Jenner herself a billionaire?

Kylie Jenner’s net worth in 2023

Photo via MEGA / GC Images

The answer seems to be… probably not. The question of Jenner’s net worth has been an open one since 2018, when Forbes magazine placed her on their front cover. The following year, the magazine proclaimed her the world’s youngest self-made billionaire. Much debate followed, including the pertinent question of whether anyone born to parents with nine-figure fortunes can ever really be thought of as “self-made.”

But it’s also true that Jenner’s net worth was largely predicated not on her endorsements or the revenue from her reality TV show, but largely on the valuation of her company Kylie Cosmetics. In 2020, Forbes published an in-depth article which described Jenner as having artificially inflated estimates of her personal worth for years, stating that the organization no longer thought Jenner was a billionaire. Jenner’s representatives issued a response, denying that Jenner had lied or falsified tax returns.

As per Forbes, in June 2023 Jenner’s net worth was estimated at $580 million – enough to make her one of the ten richest women in the United States alongside the likes of Madonna and Dolly Parton, but some way short of billionaire status.