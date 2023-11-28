What is Roseanne Barr’s net worth?

A stand up comic, television legend, and 6th-place finisher in the 2012 U.S. presidential election, Rosanne Barr is a complicated person.

She is also a wealthy person, and is likely to remain so no matter how many bananas social media rants and videos she posts from the other side of the weirdness horizon. That’s thanks in large part to Roseanne, the sitcom that made her not just a household name, but the household title of a show, like Seinfeld, but more personal. The series ran on ABC for nine seasons, one reboot, and two Beckys, leaving an undeniable mark on the pop culture landscape.

You don’t lend your name and face to a decade of dialogue-shifting television without making bank, and the good folks at Celebrity Net Worth will have you know that Barr was pulling in $600,000 per episode by the end of the series. Combine that with a $250,000 paycheck per episode of the rebooted-then-hastily-reconsidered 2010s revival, a piece of the back end, and a mountain of residuals gleaned from decades and decades of reruns, and CNW estimates Barr’s net worth at around $70 million.

Good? No question, but it could have been better. As alluded to above, the Roseanne renewal in 2018 did gangbusters numbers, pulling viewership figures rarely seen outside of 1990s network primetime. The show was picked up for another season almost immediately, but Barr’s habit of immolating public goodwill kicked in during a series of racist social media posts. The show was canceled, then reimagined as The Conners without Barr’s involvement. Estimates regarding her lost earnings in the fallout from the network’s decision land comfortably in the $100 million range. You have no idea how many spare Beckys you could buy for that kind of money.