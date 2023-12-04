What is ‘The Golden Bachelor’ contestant Theresa Nist’s net worth?

The debut season of The Golden Bachelor is officially concluded, but Gerry Turner’s time in the spotlight isn’t quite finished.

The Golden Bachelor himself will return, accompanied by his new fiancée Theresa Nist, in a culminating live special on Jan. 4, 2024. The special, fittingly titled The Golden Wedding, will follow ABC’s first-ever septuagenarian contestant as he ties the knot with the woman who earned his final rose. It seems love, like lightning, can strike twice in a lifetime, and Turner is lucky enough to have found the right woman to share his golden years with.

The 72-year-old proposed to Nist on the final episode of The Golden Bachelor‘s first season, and he was lucky enough to receive a “yes”. The pair are headed to the altar with little time to spare, leaving only a month between their engagement and the ceremony. By the time people are settling back into work following the New Year, Turner and Nist will be happily combining every aspect of their lives, from kids and grandkids to bank accounts.

Theresa Nist’s net worth

She’s no billionaire, but it was clear during The Golden Bachelor‘s run that Theresa Nist does just fine for herself. It was revealed, during one of her dates with Turner, that — while the father of two is retired — she still finds time to work as a financial services professional for TFS Financial Services, Inc. She’s a senior compliance and operations liaison for the wealth management company, and — according to her listing on its website — is a vital part of the team’s upper levels.

It doesn’t seem that Nist is still working out of necessity, thankfully, but rather out of choice. She’s doing just fine for herself financially, if various reports are to be believed, but enjoys her work enough that she continues to pursue it. Various sources estimate Nist’s net worth to fall upwards of $500,000, with some estimates tossing out numbers as high as $1 million. Even if the lower number is more accurate, it’s still a nice solid amount, and the number needed to retire comfortably varies widely depending on where in the U.S. or abroad one plans to land.

It seems Nist and Turner have their sights set on South Carolina for retirement. The pair discussed their eventual relocation while on the series, and a range of tax benefits and retirement perks will all but certainly see the pair enjoy a nice cozy retirement in their city of choice.