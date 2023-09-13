What is the newest ‘Ahsoka’ star, Ariana Greenblatt’s age?

Ariana Greenblatt has been in the public eye for a while now, with her role in Avengers: Infinity War marking a whole new level of stardom in the actress’ career. Just when we thought she couldn’t get any bigger, along came another huge blockbuster, Barbie, and most recently, the Ahsoka series.

It’s safe to say that Greenblatt’s recent projects have only increased fan curiosity about her. After all, how many young stars do we know that have landed roles in such high-profile projects? There are some, of course, but Greenblatt deserves all the merit for her work. The fact that she often plays young versions of characters we already know and love also helps increase speculation about the actress.

The latest entry in the actress’ list of young roles is her character in Disney Plus’ Ahsoka, but she’s also known for voicing young Velma in Scoob!, young Nina in In the Heights, and of course, young Gamora in the Marvel franchise. Given this, it’s only natural for folks to get curious about Greenblatt’s age.

How old is Ariana Greenblatt?

Ariana Greenblatt is 16 years old at the time of writing. She was born on Aug. 27, 2007, in New York, and started her acting career in 2015. This means that she wasn’t even 10 when she played Raina in Disney Channel’s Liv and Maddie, but well, the network is very well known for launching child actors into the spotlight, so no surprise there.

As the actress grows up, surely so will the characters she’s chosen to play, but don’t be too surprised if you see her continue to land younger roles. After all, casting actors to play characters much younger than them seems to be a trend in Hollywood.