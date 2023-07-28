What is the Taylor Swift ‘1989’ Scholarship?

What can be more natural than the intersection of Taylor Swift fandom and college students? Well if you’re specifically a fan of Swift’s fantastic album 1989, you could be eligible to get some tuition fees knocked off, it turns out.

According to Bold.org, a website dedicated to connecting students with scholarships, the application deadline is Aug. 1 with an announcement date of Sept. 1. The scholarship is actually funded by Bold.org itself. It is the result of what they call an “Album of the Year March Madness” contest.

Students apparently voted during the month of March and “have crowned Taylor Swift’s 1989 as [their] Album of the Year,” the site said. It’s not entirely surprising that one of Swift’s albums was chosen, considering the artist continues to break Billboard chart records to this day. The website lists broad criteria for eligibility for the scholarship as follows:

“Any student at any education level with any GPA is eligible to apply for this scholarship. The only requirement is that you are a fan of Taylor Swift’s 1989 album!”

Bold.org lists an amount of $1,989 for the scholarship with an “Apply Now” button underneath it. It also lists that one winner has already been chosen.

Whether it’s being obsessed with her past relationship with John Mayer or hotly anticipating a rumored Eras Tour documentary in the works, there’s clearly no end to what Swifties will do to show their devotion to the artist, including applying for scholarships in her name!

Though Swift’s influence has only gotten stronger over the years, her 2014 album 1989 marked a milestone in terms of cementing her as the modern queen of pop music. The artist who started out making country music blew the world away with something that resembled Talking Heads in their heyday. The album was so popular that singer-songwriter Ryan Adams unironically made a cover version of it, which is also quite good.