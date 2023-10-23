The duo debuted a well-rehearsed handshake while cheering on their partners at the Kansas City Chiefs game.

Fans of both Taylor Swift and NFL have been rubbing shoulders of late, amid the buzzy relationship between the singer and star Kansas City Chiefs player, Travis Kelce. After appearing at two Chiefs games in support of her apparent boyfriend — and notably skipping a recent match against the Minnesota Vikings — Swift returned to the bleachers to cheer Kelce on during the Chiefs’ recent face-off with the Los Angeles Chargers.

While Swifties have come to expect some surprising field-side moments from the pop star — including run-ins with fellow celebrities and affectionate hugs with Kelce’s mother, Donna — Swift has yet again proven her scene-stealing abilities after an encounter with Brittany Mahomes, the wife of Chiefs quarterback and Kelce’s teammate, Patrick Mahomes.

Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes at the Chiefs-Chargers game.



As their respective partners scored or contributed to touchdowns that saw the Chiefs eventually defeat the Chargers, Swift and Mahomes engaged in the ultimate celebration in the form of a well-practiced handshake.

What is the Taylor Swift/Brittany Mahomes handshake?

Swift and Mahomes’ handshake occurred moments after Patrick Mahomes made a play to wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling, who went on to score a touchdown to give the Chiefs a 10-3 lead. In celebration, the duo belted out a rehearsed handshake involving two forward high-fives, two backhanded high-fives and an affectionate hip-tap. Here’s hoping the choreography makes it to the stage of Swift’s Era’s Tour.

Swift and Mahomes were all smiles as they completed the hand shake, in what appears to be a blossoming friendship between the pair. It has been reported that Swift and Mahomes shared a suite while in town for the game, with both having plenty to celebrate given Kelce and Mahomes’ performance against the Chargers.

Taylor cheering for the Chiefs touchdown by Travis!

Swift has so far attended four out of five of Kelce’s recent games, previously appearing at Chiefs matches against the Chicago Bears at Arrowhead Stadium and the New York Jets in East Rutherford, among others. While they haven’t all been quite so choreographed, Swift’s reactions to Chiefs’ successes have set the internet alight, to the point where her absence at a recent game was mentioned by CBS commentator Jim Nantz.

"Seven words I thought would never leave my lips in my career: Taylor Swift is not at the game… She was questionable all week, but it looks like it's officially inactive. "- Jim Nantz

Alongside Mahomes, Swift has been spotted enjoying time with fellow NFL players and their girlfriends, including retired quarterback Bernie Kosar. It’s yet to be revealed just how often Swift will attended her rumoured boyfriend’s games (the Chiefs will next play the Broncos in late-October), but with her record breaking concert film The Eras Tour currently dominating cinemas worldwide, it’s difficult to see how Taylor Swift even finds the time.