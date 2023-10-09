Had the NFL's newest and starriest cheerleader made an appearance for the third week in a row?

It’s safe to say that at least a portion of new NFL viewers have not been tuning in for the football. Following two appearances at recent games in New Jersey and Missouri, all eyes were on Minneapolis today (October 9) as the Kansas City Chiefs and the Minnesota Vikings faced off, with pop star-turned-NFL superfan Taylor Swift potentially in attendance.

For those who need a refresher, Swift was among the crowd at two recent games in support of her rumored boyfriend and Chiefs tight end, Travis Kelce. The singer was first spotted at the team’s match against the Chicago Bears at Arrowhead Stadium in late September and again attended Kelce’s contest with the New York Jets in East Rutherford last week.

Naturally, the fanfare reached fever pitch in the days leading up to the Chiefs’ most recent game against the Vikings, as eagle-eyed fans tried to spot Swift for the third week in a row. So, did the pop star grace the bleachers yet again in support of Kelce? Or was that just a figment of our “Wildest Dreams”?

Was Taylor Swift at the Kansas City Chiefs vs Minnesota Vikings game?

If Swifties had watched on at Minnesota’s U.S. Bank Stadium today, they would’ve been unfortunately disappointed. Despite a string of appearances suggesting she might be NFL’s newest cheerleader, Taylor Swift did not attend the Chiefs’ and Kelce’s match against the Minnesota Vikings, a fact made hilariously clear by CBS’ broadcaster.

“Seven words I thought would never leave my lips in my career,” commentator Jim Nantz said during the game (per CBS), “Taylor Swift is not at the game.” The broadcast showed numerous Swift fans holding signs asking for her whereabouts, with Nantz confirming that the singer “was questionable all week, but it looks like it’s officially inactive.”

Despite Swift’s absence, the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Minnesota Vikings 27-20, with Kelce himself catching a touchdown pass from Patrick Mahomes. Elsewhere, Kelce left the game with a right ankle injury in the second quarter but returned to action after halftime.

Swift’s no-show at the game might cause a sting for Minneapolis mayor Jacob Frey, who last week told TMZ that the city would welcome the singer with open arms. “We know ‘All Too Well’ the positive impact Taylor Swift has on the cities she visits,” Frey said. “Minneapolis is no exception.”

Fans were equally reactive to Swift’s absence, taking to X (formerly known as Twitter) to fire off hilarious responses to the singer’s nonattendance.

Taylor Swift, the ultimate cheerleader.

Both NFL and Swift fans (a crossover you might’ve never imagined) can rest assured that the star is still a Chiefs cheerleader. On September 24, Swift was spotted in the club stands of Arrowhead Stadium at the Chiefs’ match against Chicago Bears, cheering on Kelce alongside his mother, Donna Kelce.

While that game was enough to stimulate multiple viral moments, record-breaking demand and swathes of fan speculation, Swift followed through with another appearance at Kelce’s game at MetLife Stadium, where the Chiefs faced-off against the New York Jets on October 1. Here, Swift was among multiple starry attendees including Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively and Hugh Jackman, who all watched as Kelce’s team defeated the Jets 23-20.