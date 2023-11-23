What is Young Thug’s net worth?

The pioneer of the mumble rap microgenre grinding out genre-bending beats and avant-garde lyricism, Young Thug has become a maverick in the hip-hop universe with his distinct vocal cadence. Despite escalating legal troubles since May 2022, the 32-year-old musician continues to forge ahead in the hip-hop industry and establish his legacy.

After beginning his musical career in 2010, debuting as a guest appearance on rapper TruRoyal’s song She Can Go, Young Thug (or Jeffery Lamar Williams) initially released a series of independent mixtapes throughout 2011 and 2012. This caught the attention of fellow Atlanta-based rapper Gucci Mane, who signed Young Thug to his label 1017 Brick Squad Records, an Asylum/Atlantic imprint, in 2013.

A number of year-end lists for 2013 featured Thug’s fourth mixtape, 1017 Thug (his first effort on the label), which signalled his ascent to widespread acclaim in 2014. Williams’ commercial mixtape releases, including I’m Up, Slime Season 3, and Jefferson, brought him more popularity throughout 2016. But this was only the start of his illuminating musical journey.

In 2017, Williams guest performed on Camila Cabello’s worldwide hit Havana, his first number-one single on the Billboard Hot 100. The following year, he got lucky with the Grammys and won the Grammy Award for Song of the Year for his contributions to Childish Gambino’s This Is America. This paved the way for him to reach a wider audience, which eventually led to his debut studio album, “So Much Fun” (2019) opening at number one on the US Billboard 200.

Despite finding himself in various legal troubles like charges of violating the Georgia RICO Act, and 56 counts of illegal substance trafficking or firearm possession charges since May 2022, Young Thug continues to release music and enjoy a lavish lifestyle. Here’s how much 23 years of musical career has earned the rap star.

Young Thug’s net worth

Born on Aug. 16, 1991, in Atlanta, Georgia, Young Thug comes from a neighborhood of rappers including Waka Flocka Flame, Ludacris, and his childhood friend Peewee Longway. Young Thug began his musical career before he reached his 20s, and has indicated that at his peak, he was making $500,000 per gig (via Celebrity Net Worth).

In 23 years of his career, Young Thug has released three studio albums, two compilation albums, twelve self-released mixtapes, seven commercial mixtapes, three extended plays, and sixty-nine singles. He has accumulated a net worth of $4 million as of Nov. 2023, according to Celebrity Net Worth‘s estimates.

Young Thug is still a renowned rapper and a master of the rap game despite his legal issues, which include an indictment alleging that he was the head of an organisation named Young Slime Life, which was allegedly involved in drug dealing, murders, assaults, and theft. In 2023 alone, he released three singles including My Wrist, Oh U Went, and From a Man.