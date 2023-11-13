What is Zoe Saldaña’s net worth?

Avatar and Guardians of the Galaxy actress Zoe Saldana has made some iconic movies throughout her career, and all of that hard work may have led to an even more iconic net worth.

Not only is she an actress, but she has also spent much of her career promoting and prioritizing diversity in Hollywood, and even started an organization of her own. Of course, her major movie deals and roles in several franchises are probably what’s really paying the bills.

Her film debut was actually in 2000 with a movie called Center Stage, just three years later she was acting in her first major movie franchise. In an interview on BBC Radio 1, the Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl star shared that she didn’t have a good experience filming the movie. At the very least, she walked away with a nice check after the movie grossed more than $600 million at the worldwide box office, according to The Numbers.

Her next major franchise role was in Avatar in 2009, which is the top-grossing movie of all time, according to Box Office Mojo. Marca estimates that Saldana made a salary of about $4 million for the first installment of the movie series. As for the second installment, Parade estimates that she earned a nice $8 million for reprising her role in Avatar: The Way of Water. Rumor has it that Disney is already in talks for at least one more Avatar film, making Saldana’s wallet even heavier.

The actress is a star in the Marvel world as well, originating the role of Gamora in Guardians of the Galaxy. According to The Things, she made only $100,000 for the first film, while her co-star Chris Pratt made $1.5 million. She proceeded to appear in two more Guardians films, and graced the screen for several Avengers films including the second highest-grossing film of all time, Avengers: End Game. Presumably, her salary went up after her first appearance in the Marvel films, and Screen Rant estimates that she earned somewhere around $10-$15 million for all seven appearances.

Other than her countless films, in and out of the MCU and Avatar, Saldana recently listed her nearly $17 million Beverley Hills home, according to Architectural Digest. The home has been described as Italian 60s-modern and contains five bedrooms and seven bathrooms.

Needless to say, after all of her hard work in everything from Star Trek to Crossroads with Britney Spears, Parade reports that Sladana’s current movie salary is somewhere between $2 million and $11 million. This puts her net worth at $40 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.