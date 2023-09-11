With a years-long presence in the music industry and six studio albums to his name, Colombian musician Maluma has become nothing short of a mainstay on the international stage. So plentiful and diverse is his discography — which spans multiple genres and was expanded upon with the release of Don Juan this year — that Maluma has collaborated with a range of musicians since his breakout album in 2012.

Maluma earned perhaps his starriest collaboration when he shared the stage and the studio with Madonna. So, what songs have the pair performed together, and how far back does their collaborative history stretch?

What songs has Maluma performed with Madonna?

Maluma and Madonna’s first official collaboration arrived in 2019 with the release of “Medellín”, the lead single from Madonna’s fourteenth studio album Madame X. The funky reggaeton track is named after the city in which Maluma was born, and arose after Madonna first met Maluma at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards.

After that, Madonna invited Maluma to recording sessions in Lisbon, where the pair began working on a collaboration for Madonna’s album. Since then, the pair have sung each other’s praises in the media, with Maluma saying the songstress made him “more confident in myself” (via Entertainment Tonight) and Madonna revealing she has “nothing but great things to say about [Maluma]” (via Idolator).

Maluma and Madonna would go on to perform the single for the first time live at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards. The pair followed up that live duet in 2022, when Maluma brought out Madonna as a surprise guest at the Medellín stop of his “Papi Juancho Maluma World Tour.”

Here, the pair performed “Medellín” as part of the encore, and also shared the spotlight for a live rendition of Madonna’s 2000 smash hit, “Music”. Alongside “Medellín”, Madonna and Maluma have shared the studio for “B****, I’m Loca”, which featured on the extended tracklist of Madame X (Deluxe).

What else have Maluma and Madonna collaborated on?

Outside of musical endeavours, Maluma and Madonna have joined forces for a handful of collaborations, including an artist-on-artist interview for Rolling Stone in 2021. It’s been reported that Maluma will make a surprise appearance during Madonna’s upcoming greatest hits tour, and that the pair are even engaged in a romantic relationship (via Page Six).

In addition to Madonna, Maluma’s starry list of collaborators also includes Shakira, Jason Derulo, Ricky Martin, Becky G, Jennifer Lopez and Steve Aoki, among many others.