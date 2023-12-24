What was Aaron Carter’s sister, Bobbie Jean Carter’s net worth?

The famous Carter family just lost another member.

The world learned of teen pop icon Aaron Carter‘s death just over a year ago, in November 2022. Just a month after the one-year anniversary of his death, his family is saying goodbye to another beloved sibling — this time, his older sister Bobbie Jean. Bobbie Jean, who often went by BJ, passed away on Dec. 23, 2023, leaving eight-year-old daughter Bella behind.

Bobbie Jean was the fourth Carter sibling to pass away between 2012 and 2023, and the second loss in 2023 alone, leaving the Carter family with a tragic start to their holidays. Fans of the former House of Carter star are sharing their heartbreak online, and celebrating the tumultuous lives of the ill-fated family.

BJ wasn’t nearly so popular as her older brother Nick (of Backstreet Boys fame) or Aaron, who enjoyed a lengthy singing and on-screen career through his childhood and teens, but she did appear in the single season of their Kardashian-style series, House of Carter. Between that on-screen stint and her work as Aaron’s wardrobe stylist and makeup artist during his early 2000s touring days, the oldest Carter sister racked up a solid net worth.

Bobby Jean Carter’s net worth

Image via E!

Carter was involved, but not completely embroiled, in the professional lives of her famous siblings. She was most involved with Aaron’s career, working alongside him behind the scenes during his early 2000s peak, and agreeing to join the single-season reality series House of Carter. The series was relatively short-lived but exposed the drama-soaked and sometimes troubling lives the Carters lived behind the scenes.

The final episode of the single-season series also revealed BJ’s struggle with alcohol abuse, something that reportedly followed her throughout her life. It’s old news by now that being a child star, and growing up in these types of famous households, can be severely damaging, but each time a new example crops up fans are distressed anew. You’d think, with so many examples of struggling stars at our fingertips, Hollywood might learn a thing or two.

Despite the issues her involvement with her famous family caused, BJ did manage to stack up a solid net worth while working with her siblings. According to Net Worth Post, she was worth as much as $12 to $14 million at some points during her life, but also worth as little as $200,000 to $500,000. That lower number is still more in the bank than many Americans will ever see, so we can only hope it was a help to BJ as she worked to leave behind the issues that plagued much of the Carter family.