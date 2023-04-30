When did ‘Jackass’ star Bam Margera go missing and turn himself in? The timeline, explained

Bam Margera is known for his unbelievable stunts on the hit show Jackass, but his real-life stunts have been harder for fans to get behind.

The erratic and bizarre behavior that used to land him spots on popular TV and celebrity talk shows has now been landing him on very different types of shows, like the news. In fact, a recent incident caused the once-famous Jackass star to become infamous as he reportedly took his girlfriend and her child, and went on the run. Here is everything we know about the unbelievable recent events in Margera’s life.

Bam was one of the original members of the Jackass crew, a group of self-proclaimed misfits who took their skateboarding hobby and stunts to the next level. The show was known for the group’s unbelievable and often painful stunts, tricks, and dares. It was mayhem at its finest, and a big hit for three seasons and a quartet of movies.

Some of the stars of the show included Johnny Knoxville, Steve-O, Ryan Dunn, Chris Pontius, and of course Margera. As the series developed, many members seemed to grow out of the behavior that had once made them so famous. In fact, cast members Steve-O and Brandon Novak are sober, and many others have followed suit. One, however, did not – Bam Margera.

Bam’s ongoing substance use quickly escalated to addiction, as reported by his friends and family members. His increasingly erratic and addictive behavior even cost him a spot in the most recent movie Jackass Forever as his former friend Steve-O fired him from the franchise, but worse than that, his addiction has almost cost him his life.

He has gone to rehab several times – including court-ordered stays – however, he rarely stayed for the duration and was even caught partying after leaving one. His friends and family have expressed private and public concerns over his addiction, and now things seem to have escalated even further after Bam went on the run from law enforcement.

On April 23 of 2023, Bam allegedly got into an altercation with his brother Jess, reportedly injuring him and then escaping into the woods. He is then said to have gone on the run with his girlfriend and her eight-year-old daughter. The Pennsylvania state police issued a warrant for his arrest, charging him with assault, terroristic threats, and harassment. On Thursday, April 27, he turned himself into law enforcement.

While this is Bam’s most recent run-in with the law, it is certainly not his first. In March of this year, Bam was arrested for alleged domestic violence and arrested again for public intoxication. The recent spike in arrests may have a cause, as his brother tweeted about his recent methamphetamine use in a response to a fan.

I appreciate it man, I’m trying to stay positive. Bam really is the sweetest guy when he isn’t messed up. But since his meth habit, hes unrecognizable & I really don’t know what he’s capable of. Seeing him screaming @ at a person that wasn’t there, hallucinating. It’s really… — Jess Margera (@jessmargera) April 26, 2023

If what Bam’s brother is reporting is true, then it certainly is cause for concern.

It has been a chaotic few years for the former Jackass star, and with the new legal charges looming, it’s uncertain what his future will bring. We can only hope that the recent arrest will be the catalyst for change he needs to find his way to healing and sobriety.