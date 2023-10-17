When was Britney Spears on ‘The Mickey Mouse Club?’

The seemingly never-ending cycle of celebrity drama doesn’t appear to be slowing down anytime soon. After Jada Pinkett Smith aired what many characterized as dirty laundry as regards to her marriage with Will Smith earlier this week, the dramatic tide has now shifted slightly to focus on the past relationship between Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake — with the former revealing that the pair opted for Spears to undergo an abortion due to Timberlake insisting they were “too young” to have a child together. Yep, it’s getting real messy out here, folks.

But long before the careers of both pop stars skyrocketed to unfathomable heights, both Spears and Timberlake initially met and interacted with each other on The All-New Mickey Mouse Club back in the ‘90s. The ever-engaging Walt Disney show originally premiered on ABC back in the ‘50s, although its eventual revival plunged the series back into success — especially with the inclusion of stars such as Spears, Timberlake, Christina Aguilera, Ryan Gosling, and Keri Russell long before their triumphant professional careers.

When was Spears on the show?

Image via The Disney Channel

As previously mentioned, Spears first made her appearance on the Disney series in 1993, where she would remain on the show until the following year. During her time on the program, Spears was amongst the young singers and dancers who would perform small concerts throughout episodes, as well as partake in various comedy skits and sketches.

While on the show as a young performer, Spears performed notable hits such as “I’ll Take You There” and “I Feel For You” — both of which she even performed with Timberlake years before the pair began publicly dating. Spears also performed a plethora of other memorable hits, many of which earned her praise and recognition as a young teen.

Following her success on the series, Spears eventually went on to become a solidified pop sensation and maintained her legacy as one of the best-selling pop singers of all time with megahits such as “…Baby One More Time” and “Oops!… I Did It Again.”