Where does Meryl Streep live?

Starting her career in the late ‘70s, Meryl Streep has gone on to impress millions of viewers with her nuanced portrayals in many iconic films. Considered one of the best actors of her generation, she naturally inspires a lot of curiosity, which isn’t limited to her next exceptional role.

From her beginnings as part of The Deer Hunter cast to her delightful portrayal of Miranda Priestly in The Devil Wears Prada, Streep’s best movie roles are beyond reproach. But for someone in the limelight for so many decades, stardom has its drawbacks. As one of the most recognizable beings on the planet, she should value her privacy. That is why it shocked many that the Sophie’s Choice actor has separated from her husband of over four decades, Don Gummer. Page Six released a joint statement from the couple that they no longer enjoyed a shared life together.

“Don Gummer and Meryl Streep have been separated for more than 6 years, and while they will always care for each other, they have chosen lives apart.”

It makes one wonder where exactly the acclaimed actor resides nowadays.

Meryl Streep has had many places of residence

Image via Sony.

By all accounts, Streep lived a consistent life with her former partner. Together they raised four children in the comfort of their Connecticut home. On the farm located in Salisbury, Streep and Gummer had Henry Wolfe, Mamie Gummer, Grace Gummer, and Louisa Jacobson, who have experienced varying levels of success in their adult lives. HBO Max fans may recognize Louisa Jacobson in particular as the protagonist of The Gilded Age. Gummer and Streep also shared a loft in Tribeca before selling it in 2018.

It seems that predominantly, The Iron Lady actor spends her time in California when she is not at her family estate in Connecticut. The Observer reported that Streep bought a mid-century-style home in Pasadena. Given the revelation that Gummer and Streep had been living separate lives all this time, it may indicate that her latest purchase is currently her home. Bought for just over $4 million, the home is a three-bedroom, three-bedroom house that was constructed at the tail-end of the ‘50s. The Pasadena house, which has over 3,000 square feet, has only exchanged hands once since its construction.

There is no confirmation of where the award-winning actor spends most of her time, but that may be for the best. Everyone deserves their privacy, including the world’s most famous actor.