It may come as a surprise to some because of their unfamiliar last name, but the Gummer clan comes from royal Hollywood stock. Though with few credits of her own, Louisa Jacobson Gummer has a wide range of family members who have been acting for a long time.

Daughter of Don Gummer, Louisa Jacobson is perhaps most recognizable because of her mother, Meryl Streep. A 3 time Oscar winner, Streep has made a name for herself for decades because of her wide range of roles. Getting her start in the late ‘70s, the critically acclaimed actor became notable with intense dramas such as The Deer Hunter and Kramer vs. Kramer. Never slowing down, there has been no dip in her career as she continued to pursue more and more impressive roles.

Unsurprisingly, many of Streep’s children have followed in her footsteps. Louisa Jacobson’s sisters Grace and Mamie have also had significant roles in pop culture. Grace got her start in the Greta Gerwig independent film, Frances Ha, before moving on to roles in The Newsroom, Mr. Robot, and even American Horror Story. Mamie has had an equally interesting career in genre films such as The Ward and Side Effects before appearing in a particularly harrowing season of True Detective. She also collaborated with her mother in Ricki and the Flash where she played the title character’s kid.

Louisa Jacobson may not have had as many onscreen credits as her sisters, but according to Vogue, she had a theater career before getting her big break.

Louisa Jacobson stars in The Gilded Age

Photo via HBO Max

Louisa Jacobson’s biggest credit to date is appearing in the HBO Max original series, The Gilded Age. Created by Downton Abbey’s own Julian Fellowes, the series explores the world of New York high society in the late 1800’s. The period, also featured in Martin Scorsese’s historical drama, Age of Innocence, was a fascinating time in American history. New York society lived and died by their reputations, and scandal was the biggest offense. Louisa Jacobson’s contribution to the series is that of Marian Brook, who kicks off the events in the show.

After the death of her father in Pennsylvania, Miss Brook goes to live with her aunts in New York. Immediately thrust into the war between Old and New Money, the viewers experience The Gilded Age through her eyes. New to the city, she does not automatically fall in line with the societal expectations of those around her. Instead, she is a good-natured person who makes decisions of her own accord. As her first major role, landing a part in an HBO series is an impressive feat, even for the daughter of one of the famous famous Hollywood actors. Now that The Gilded Age has been greenlit for a second season, this may be the start of Louisa Jacobson’s rising star.