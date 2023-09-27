The best movies starring an actor and their own kid, ranked

There is no shortage of movies out there starring an actor and their own child, but what are the best ones ever made? In honor of recent movies that fulfill this niche, such as Netflix’s You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah, starring Adam Sandler and his daughter Sadie, we’ve decided to put together our all-time best list for this category of movies.

As a testament to movies that celebrate Hollywood stars and their famous children, a new entry in this genre is releasing to theaters this week with the thriller The Kill Room, which stars Uma Thurman and her daughter, Maya Hawke, the Stranger Things star whom she shares with actor Ethan Hawke. What is the draw for movies such as this? While some may decry them as examples of Hollywood nepotism run amok, others hold them up as inspiring instances of acting talent being an inheritable trait. Whatever the case, let’s count down the very best examples of when an actor and their kid have undeniable onscreen chemistry for the entertainment of us all. For this list, we are only counting movies whose child stars have significant roles, even if they are small ones, but something more substantial than a mere cameo.

10. Thor: Love and Thunder

Image via Marvel Studios

While Thor: Love and Thunder may not be the most critically acclaimed entry in the Marvel pantheon, it does have its high points. For instance, it’s one of the best movies in the MCU to watch when it comes to cute kids having prominent roles. Two of star Chris Hemsworth’s three kids are in the movie, including his son Tristan playing a younger version of Thor and daughter India playing the character of Love, according to People. You can also find children of co-stars Christian Bale, Natalie Portman, and director and Korg actor Taika Waititi in the movie.

9. Knocked Up & This Is 40

Image via Universal.

Judd Apatow‘s Knocked Up and its spinoff/sequel, This Is 40, both feature the director’s own daughters, Maude and Iris, whom he shares with his wife and star of both movies, Leslie Mann. While Knocked Up was more beloved by audiences and critics, overall, the kids only have minor cameos. However, in This Is 40, they are both given more substantial roles as characters fairly central to the story.

8. Rocky V

Image via MGM.

Sylvester Stallone’s son, Sage, starred alongside the Italian Stallion for Rocky V as the character’s own kid, Rocky Jr. While it may not be the most critically acclaimed installment in the Rocky series, the film still stands as a loving tribute to Sage all these years later, particularly since his tragic passing in 2012. With that said, the movie does have something of a cult status among fans due to taking the Rocky character back to being penniless and dealing with street-level stakes like earlier installments.

7. Ricki and the Flash

Image via Sony.

Though Ricki and the Flash did not garner the best reviews upon release, the movie is looked back upon with fondness by many fans due to its heartfelt story of a woman who abandoned her family to seek glory as a rock star, played by Meryl Streep, returning to her daughter, played by Streep’s own daughter Mamie Gummer, in order to try and mend their broken relationship. Sprinkle in Streep covering Lady Gaga in a punk rock uniform, Oscar-winner Jonathan Demme in the director’s chair for his final movie before his untimely death, and a script penned by Academy Award-winning screenplay writer Diablo Cody, and you have the ingredients for what is sure to be a future cult classic.

6. Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, Part I & II

Image via Warner Bros.

Both Brendan Gleeson and his son, Domhnall Gleeson, starred in the critically acclaimed two-part finale to the Wizarding World franchise Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part I and II. Though they don’t play characters who are related, they did share a scene together in Part I. While Brandon has appeared in several Harry Potter films as Alastor “Mad-Eye” Moody, Domhnall only came into the fold for the final two films as Bill Weasley, Ron’s older brother. However, both characters had key roles to play in the final battle against Ralph Fiennes’ Lord Voldemort.

5. Deepwater Horizon

Image via Summit Entertainment.

Deepwater Horizon is the critically acclaimed film based on the true story of one of the world’s worst ecological disasters starring Mark Wahlberg. The movie also features Kurt Russell and his daughter, Kate Hudson, whom he shares with another famous actress, Goldie Hawn. They both play significant supporting characters, as well.

4. Melancholia

Image via Magnolia Pictures.

Lars von Trier’s acclaimed Melancholia may be most notable for Kirsten Dunst’s performance that proved she is one of the most prestige actresses of her generation, but the atmospheric meditation on depression with a sci-fi twist also features a pair of very famous actors who also happen to be father and son. Specifically, Alexander Skarsgård plays Dunst’s would-be husband during a doomed wedding in which his best man is his wife’s boss, played by Alexandar’s father, Stellan Skarsgård. The characters aren’t blood-related in the movie, but it’s still great to see them perform alongside each other in prominent roles in this excellent modern classic.

3. You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah

Cr. Scott Yamano/Netflix © 2023.

Adam Sandler has been slowly digging himself out of a rut in recent years thanks to critically acclaimed films like Uncut Gems and Hustle, with the latest example being a movie he produced and co-starred in for Netflix, You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah. However, the real star of the show here is Sandler’s own daughter, Sadie, who plays the protagonist Stacy Friedman in this coming-of-age comedy. The movie, which features the pair playing father and daughter characters, proved to be a hit with critics and mostly resonated well with its intended younger teen audience.

2. On Golden Pond

Image via Universal.

On Golden Pond is notable for not only garnering Hollywood legend Henry Fonda his first competitive acting Oscar, but for being an emotional send-off for his family thanks to sharing the screen with his daughter and fellow Academy Award-winner, Jane Fonda. The family drama that also stars Katharine Hepburn in a role that won her an Oscar, too, focuses on Henry’s character rekindling the relationship with his estranged daughter, played by Jane, by way of bonding with her boyfriend’s son, Doug McKeon’s Billy.

As Jane once explained in an interview, she bought the rights to the stage play in order to make the movie specifically to work with her dad because she knew he was dying at the time, and he eventually did pass away five months after the movie was completed. Both Henry and his daughter were nominated for the film, with Jane accepting the Oscar that he won for the movie on his behalf. On Golden Pond has been beloved as a feel-good classic ever since.

1. The Pursuit of Happyness

Image via Sony.

The Pursuit of Happyness boasts a stellar reputation to this day, particularly amongst film fans, not least of all for its heart-warming and eye-watering depiction of a father and son’s unbreakable bond played by Will Smith and his real-life kid, Jaden. The film, which is based on a true story and focuses on the plight of a homeless salesman, garnered Will his second Oscar nomination 15 years before his eventual win for King Richard in 2022.