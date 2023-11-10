Who did Leandro De Niro play in ‘A Star is Born?’

The death of one’s child is too great a loss for any parent or grandparent to feasibly wrap their head around. Yet, in July 2023, Robert De Niro was forced to reconcile with that truth when the impossibility of his grandson’s passing became a reality. Leandro De Niro, son of Robert De Niro’s daughter Drena De Niro, passed away at 19 years old.

“My beautiful sweet angel,” wrote Drena De Niro in a tribute post to her Instagram. “I have loved you beyond words or description from the moment I felt you in my belly.”

“I’m deeply distressed by the passing of my beloved grandson Leo,” said Robert De Niro in a statement to EW. “We’re greatly appreciative of the condolences from everyone. We ask that we please be given privacy to grieve our loss of Leo.”

While his death came far too soon, Leandro’s memory continues to live on in the hearts of everyone who loved him and through the art he created. Like his grandfather, he is commemorated for his appearances in various films, including the fortunate opportunity to be part of A Star is Born. Although his role in the Academy Award-winning movie is small, his presence is still felt. Here’s who he played.

What character did Leandro De Niro play in A Star is Born?

Leandro plays a young boy named Leo Stone in A Star is Born alongside his real-life mother, Drena, who doubles as his on-screen mother, Paulette Stone.

A little over halfway through the movie, Jackson (Bradley Cooper) and Ally (Lady Gaga) take their relationship to the next level when the former proposes to the latter at the dinner table. They are at Jackson’s friend’s house, George “Noodles” Stone (Dave Chappelle), who is sitting beside them, along with his wife Paulette (Drena) and his son Leo (Leandro).

As Jackson slips a wedding ring made out of guitar string around Ally’s finger, Drena and Leandro’s characters sit across from them. Noodles says the lovebirds should tie the knot right then and there, while Drena offers to witness and shop for Ally’s wedding dress.

Filming for A Star is Born began in 2017, which means Leandro was around 13 or 14 years old at the time. In addition to that, he appeared in Cabaret Maxime in 2018 and The Collection in 2005.

A Star is Born is currently not available to stream on any platform. It is however available to rent on a number of platforms, including Apple TV, Amazon, Google Play, YouTube, and Direct TV, where Leandro’s legacy lives on in the small but memorable role he played.