Who is Bryan Spears? All about Britney Spears’ brother and his role in her memoir

Britney Spears‘ feud with her younger sister, actress and singer Jamie Lynn Spears, has been a focal point in recent years, as more public information has come to light about the role of Britney’s family members in her conservatorship from 2008 to 2021. According to Britney, Jamie Lynn had actively supported the coercive control and various forms of abuse that took place under her conservatorship, which was managed by her father, Jamie Spears.

The release of Britney’s memoir, The Woman in Me, has only brought greater public interest to the feud, as the singer-songwriter reveals details of her own experience under the conservatorship for the first time. What may have surprised many readers is the existence of another sibling – an older brother, Bryan Spears. Unlike his two siblings, Bryan has never worked as an entertainer or had the spotlight as a celebrity.

Bryan has had little press attention in comparison to his sisters and parents, but has remained an active part of both Britney and Jamie Lynn’s lives and careers. While much of his life remains private, here’s what we know about the mysterious third Spears sibling.

Who is Bryan Spears?

By trade, Bryan Spears (born 1977) is a film and television producer. Originally working in sports events for Live Nation, Bryan shifted his focus to his youngest sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, after Britney’s career took off into the stratosphere. Bryan co-produced Jamie Lynn’s Nickelodeon show, Zoey 101, as well as acting as executive producer for a number of one-off TV specials focused on Jamie Lynn. In 2016, he served as director for the music video of Jamie Lynn’s single, “Sleepover.”

Bryan Spears has also worked alongside his father. According to Jamie Lynn’s own memoir, Things I Should Have Said, their father ran a seafood restaurant in their home state of Louisiana, which was eventually passed down to Bryan. However, Bryan later sold the restaurant at an unknown date.

From 2009 to 2015, Bryan was married to Jamie Lynn’s manager, Graciella Sanchez. The couple share one daughter together. Bryan is said to have made a slight career change and worked alongside Britney as part of her Las Vegas residency during her conservatorship, but the exact details of his job remain a mystery.

In 2022, after Bryan talked about the conservatorship on a podcast, Britney called her brother out on her Instagram page. In the post, Britney admitted she didn’t invite Bryan to her wedding the previous year, telling the producer to “I know you’re my blood, and yes blood runs deep, but no family of mine would do what you guys did to me… GO F—YOURSELF Bryan – F— you.”

What did Britney Spears say about her brother Bryan in The Woman in Me?

In the early chapters of her memoir, Britney talked extensively about her close relationship with her older brother as a child, recalling feeling devastated when the family gave the then-sixth-grade Britney her own room, as she found comfort sleeping in the same bed as Bryan. Britney noted that she often felt frightened at home as a child, due to her father’s alcoholism and the subsequent arguments he would have with her mother.

Britney also recounted a serious accident that Bryan got into as an adolescent — something she said she could not recall visually, and mostly remembered before and after Bryan’s injury. The adult Spears thanked God in her memoir for blocking out the memory of the accident. From then, her sense of duty towards her family felt even greater,

“I felt the most endearing, protective love,” Spears recalled. “I didn’t want him ever to be hurt. I’d seen him suffer too much already.”

After adolescence, Britney says little about her older brother, which may have surprised fans, seeing as Bryan is said to have co-managed Britney’s conservatorship alongside her father. That being said, despite Britney’s highly publicized feud with her sister, Britney also keeps relatively quiet about Jamie Lynn, concluding her book by wishing the best for her and her family. Britney also states that she has made peace with never wanting to see her family again, although it’s unsure if this extends to her siblings, and she did express a willingness to support Jamie Lynn.

Earlier this year, Page Six reported that Britney and Bryan had grown closer after their feud, thanks to his support for the singer during her divorce from former husband Sam Asghari. Neither Spears sibling has commented on this, but this could explain why Britney was less willing to condemn her siblings in the same way as her parents in her memoir.