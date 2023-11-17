Who is Dawn Laurel-Jones? All about Tommy Lee Jones’ wife of over 20 years

A renowned actor and film director, Tommy Lee Jones is known for his rugged portrayals of historical figures in movies such as Thaddeus Stevens in Lincoln, Howard Hughes in The Amazing Howard Hughes, and Army General Douglas McArthur in Emperor, to name a few. Formerly a student at Harvard, the actor immediately forayed into acting after graduation.

Over the years, he was lauded for the exemplary performances that won him numerous accolades including an Academy Award in the 1994 film, The Fugitive. While everyone is aware of how Jones made his mark in the Industry, not much detail has been shared about his wife, Dawn Laurel-Jones. Even though her meeting and marriage have received widespread tabloid and popular attention, there is comparatively less information about who she is.

Who is Dawn Laurel-Jones?

Image via Pacific Coast News

Born on April 24, 1964, Dawn was always a part of the industry, but unlike her husband’s on-screen fame, she mostly worked behind the screen as a photographer and production assistant.

Dawn started her career as a camera operator for various movies in the 1980s and one such movie is The Good Old Days, which starred her husband. Her job was to keep the camera intact throughout a scene without flinching. As difficult as it sounds, she was quite good at it.

Dawn met her future husband on the set, which led to the beginning of a romance that ended in marriage in 2001. After she got married, she worked as a production assistant for some of Tommy Lee Jones’ movies, including one or two Men in Black films. She retired at the age of 50.

What is Dawn Laurel-Jones doing now?

Image via People

Currently, she manages Tommy’s polo ranch outside Buenos Aires, Argentina. Tommy Lee’s love for polo is common knowledge and his wife Laurel is known for supporting her husband in pursuing his hobby. She has started to develop a taste for the game herself.

Being an unofficial spokesperson for the game, she has successfully chaired women’s polo associations as well as organized various polo matches and has also taken the task of promoting the game everywhere.

She engages in a variety of hobbies other than polo and occupies herself with ranch work. One of her hobbies is photography, as well as spending time with her family. Despite not having any children of her own, she is like a mom to her stepchildren, Austin and Victoria Jones from Tommy Lee’s second marriage to Kimberlea Cloughley. Both of them are active in the entertainment industry as actors and composers.

Today, the couple lives a comfortable and blissful life on their Texas ranch and is representative of one of the industry’s golden couples.