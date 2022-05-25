Who is Latin superstar Natti Natasha? Here’s her story and net worth

Natti Natasha, the wife of recently convicted record producer Raphy Pina, has had a thrilling life and career, cementing herself as one of the cornerstones of modern Latin and R&B music. Even so, she’s not exactly a household name…yet. So if you’re itching to learn about the captivating star and her rollercoaster career, here is everything you need to know.

Who is Natti Natasha?

Natti Natasha was born in 1986 in Santiago de los Caballeros, in the Dominican Republic. The 35-year-old first appeared in the public consciousness in 2010 when she signed with the Orfanato Music Group and released “Hold Ya (Remix)” with fellow artists Gyptian and Don Omar.

However, her big break wouldn’t come until 2017 when she would be featured on “Otra Cosa,” a song by Daddy Yankee (who would also be managed by Raphy Pina). Later that year, she would have her first big hit when she collaborated with singer and rapper Ozuna to release a song called “Criminal.” This song was a massive success, breaking into the top 5 on the Billboard Hot Latin Songs chart.

From here, Natti would continue to establish herself as an artist. This included a smash-hit collaboration with Becky G in 2018 called “Sin Pijama,” which shot up the Hot Latin Songs chart, reaching number three. In 2019, Natti released her debut album, called Iluminatti. This album was a massive success and had the biggest opening week for a female-made Latin album since 2017. It also reached number three on the Top Latin Albums chart, fully launching Natti into the public consciousness as an artist to watch in the future.

Then, in 2021, Natti married Raphy Pina and gave birth to their first child later the same year. Later that year, her TV docuseries Everybody Loves Natti launched, further increasing her fame.

How Tall is Natti Natasha?

Natti Natasha’s height has been a recurring question online, especially as pictures featuring her alongside her husband Raphy Pina make her look remarkably petite. According to celebrityheights.com, Natti is 5ft 2 inches, or 157.5 cm tall. Her husband, Raphy Pina, is 5ft 9 inches tall, Which explains why she looks so short when they are together, as the contrast makes Natti looks even smaller.

What is Natti Natasha’s Net Worth?

Natti’s stunning musical success has many people wondering how much the singer is worth. Estimates vary quite a bit. This is because of how recently her breakthrough album landed and its 2021 follow-up Nattividad landed. However, general estimates range from 10 million dollars to 34.96 million dollars. This number is also likely rising as she gears up for an inevitable third album and continues to underscore her fame and success within the music industry.