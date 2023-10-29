Who is the lucky lady that is serenaded by The Roots frontman himself?

As the late-night talk show circuit resumes following the end of the WGA strike, audiences have been reintroduced to the true star of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon (hint: it isn’t Fallon himself).

Since 2014, musician and producer Questlove has led the Tonight Show’s in-house band, and while his music speaks for itself, fans might be surprised to learn of the many accolades Questlove has received beyond his drum set.

Throughout his illustrious career, Questlove — known off stage as Ahmir K. Thompson – has worked with the likes of Amy Winehouse and John Legend. He has also earned an Academy Award and six Grammy Awards and served as one of the producers of the cast album of the Broadway musical, Hamilton.

More recently, he launched his web series Quest For Craft, which premiered its third season this year and features guests like Mark Ronson and Fran Lebowitz. With such a notable career in Hollywood, attention has turned to who Questlove serenades outside of the spotlight — so who is Questlove’s partner, Grace Harry?

Who is Questlove’s wife?

While they aren’t officially married, Questlove and his current girlfriend, Grace Harry, have been in a relationship for quite some time. Prior to their pairing — Questlove first mentioned Harry in a 2020 interview with Rolling Stone — Harry was known for her relationship with R&B singer Usher, whom she was married to from 2015 to 2018.

Harry was also said to be Usher’s manager and operated his philanthropic group, Usher’s New Look. Before Usher, Harry was in another relationship and gave birth to two children named Leaf and Raiden. Harry and Usher’s 2018 split was reportedly amicable, and Harry had remained involved in the music industry as an employee at MCA Records, the label home to Snoop Dogg, Blink-182, and Sonny and Cher, among others.

Later, Harry served as an executive vice president of marketing and creative services at Island Def Jam. More recently, Harry has described her line of work as being a “joy strategist,” where she works with starry clients like Lauryn Hill and Jay-Z to build their emotional satisfaction. Harry’s work in Hollywood even predated her career in the music industry, having served as a caterer and executive chef on the set of The Cosby Show.

While the timeline of Questlove and Harry’s relationship is somewhat vague, the pair have been romantically linked since at least 2020, when Questlove made mention of his girlfriend in an interview with Rolling Stone. The musician described Harry as “a godsend hero” and fondly called her “Gracie.”

Questlove and Harry currently share an apartment together in New York City. Harry designed the home herself and described it in an interview with People as a “playroom in the sky.” Prior to Harry, Questlove has been romantically linked to The Price Is Right model Lanisha Cole and journalist Alicia Quarles.