Who is Russell Brand’s wife, Laura Gallacher, and how many kids do they have?

Few actors boast a career as eclectic as that of Russell Brand, but diverse doesn’t always mean good.

On top of his career on the big screen, Brand’s made a name for himself as stand up comedian, presenter, producer, and writer, and these days he’s best known as a prominent wellness influencer. Few of us likely expected to be taking advice from Brand back when we were watching Get Him to the Greek, but the star’s newfound status among the excess of online wellness influencers is well known, among his fans.

Of which he has very few, thanks to fresh allegations of assault, rape, and emotional abuse. The 2023 allegations are far from the first time the former comedian has been accused of similar misdeeds — he’s been in the hot seat for his inappropriate relationships several times in the past — but the latest slew of allegations might be enough to see his burgeoning career in wellness influencing end before it really begins.

Many of the accusations Brand currently faces reportedly took place before the star married his current wife, Laura Gallacher, and during the time he was shacked up with the likes of Katy Perry. His newfound infamy is prompting an examination into Brand’s home life, regardless, and inevitably dragging the man’s wife into the middle of things.

Who is Laura Gallacher?

Photo by Alo Ceballos/GC Images

Laura Gallacher doesn’t boast the same claim to fame as her husband, but she enjoys more than one famous family member. While Gallacher, herself, largely keeps out of the spotlight, her sister boasts broad name recognition. She’s related to well-known Scottish television presenter Kirsty Gallacher, whose most recent work saw her appearing as the co-presenter of The Great British Breakfast.

As for Laura, she enjoys a more private life. She does put time into blogging, but it seems the former restauranteur is largely dedicated to her family these days. While Brand works to contest the slew of claims he currently faces down, Gallacher is likely working hard to keep their household — and their two children — up and running.

Laura Gallacher and Russel Brand’s kids

Brand and Gallacher share two children, both of whom are under ten years old. Their first daughter, Mabel, was born back in 2016, and a few years later — in 2018 — they welcomed their second, Peggy.

The couple largely keep their kids out of the spotlight, and that isn’t likely to change now that Brand faces widespread scrutiny over the fresh slew of allegations. His relationship with Gallacher, which started when Gallacher was 19 and Brand was 30, is also likely to come under harsh scrutiny from former fans, as they look into whether or not the star’s history sheds any light on the accusations he currently faces.