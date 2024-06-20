Who is Travis Scott married to?

Travis Scott is, weirdly enough, one of the least contentious rappers right now. Yes, he’s been arrested a few times. Yes, his behavior during the Astroworld show disaster deserved every bit of scrutiny it got. Yes, he might have been caught fist-bumping Tyga’s face a couple of weeks ago — but still. Considering some of the other rappers out there, he’s pretty mild.

So much so that even though Astroworld was a work of art, his greatest achievement thus far appears to stem from his involvement with one of the world’s youngest billionaires, Kylie Jenner. Scott and Jenner have already welcomed two children into this world — Stormi and Aire — but their relationship appears to have stagnated not long after Aire’s birth. After all, they were incredibly unstable, and news of their breakups would flood headlines every other week. After years of this, did Scott ever move on and get married?

Is Travis Scott married?

No, Travis Scott has never married. Despite having two children with Jenner, the couple never wed nor were they ever engaged. In fact, at the time of writing, the duo are still amicably co-parenting their children, with Jenner currently in a relationship with Timothée Chalamet. As for Scott, it appears that his heart is free — or he’s just really good at keeping things under wraps.

No one knows if Scott even has intentions of marrying. The rapper has never made any explicit remarks about wanting to marry anyone — not even Jenner — and at this point, only time will tell if he will ever walk down the aisle with someone. In the past, some fans even speculated that one of the reasons for Jenner and Scott’s split was that the rapper wasn’t ready to take their relationship to the next level — although this was never confirmed. Maybe, marriage just isn’t part of his future plans.

