Who plays Hector in ‘Fast and the Furious’ and why is he known as the famous ‘Hector actor?’

There are some actors with a calling card. Character actors — actors known for portraying interesting background characters throughout their career — are particularly prone to specialization. There are some who will portray only police officers, others who will portray only mafia men, and so on.

Enter Noel Gugliemi. An actor of Italian and Mexican descent, Gugliemi has portrayed Latino gang members near-exclusively over his 25-year career. Because Gugliemi has portrayed a character named ‘Hector’ in eight different, unrelated projects, including the Fast and the Furious franchise, popular culture has dubbed him the ‘Hector actor.’

Who is Noel Gugliemi, the famous ‘Hector actor’, and why does he only play one role?

Image via Universal Pictures

Gugliemi appears to be a rather private person. Not much is known about his personal life, and he’s never actually commented on why he chooses to portray Latinos involved in various gangs. There is speculation that Gugliemi is purposefully reclaiming the stereotype that Latinos are gang members. His appearance on-screen often evokes the ‘cholo’ subculture, which has become heavily associated with gang activity in the minds of many Americans.

As for the name ‘Hector’, it’s unclear where that comes from, but it’s a stereotypical enough name for a Latino gang banger, so it may just be a coincidence. If Gugliemi really is leaning into the stereotype, then this highlights his point: he’s had 25 years worth of stereotypical, gang member roles. How many films have had leading, non-stereotypical Latino roles in that time?

This is purely speculation, however. Unless Gugliemi comments on his role selection process in interviews, it’s unlikely we’ll know the true reason.

Where have I seen Noel Gugliemi before?

Image via 20th Century Studios

Gugliemi has had a small role in many films, making him highly recognizable, but hard to place. His most well-known role is as Hector in The Fast and the Furious, the original film in the now-10-movie-strong franchise. Gugliemi would return for Furious 7 in a small part. Gugliemi was also previously in Bruce Almighty as ‘Hood’, a gang banger who tries to terrorize Bruce (Jim Carrey) before being forced to birth a monkey from his butt.

He’s also played Louie on Mayans MC, the spin-off to Sons of Anarchy that focuses on a Latino motorcycle gang. Several of his other roles are credited only by his role in the episode or movie, and they include names like ‘Latin guy on bicycle,’ ‘Gangbanger #1,’ and ‘Punk #1.’

Gugliemi’s dedication to his craft is an admirable one. If anything, he proves that if you’re good at something, you can make a career out of it.