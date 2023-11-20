Who Plays Matthew Patel in ‘Scott Pilgrim Takes Off?’

A new Scott Pilgrim series is recapturing the nostalgia of our youths.

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off is living up to its name, taking off online and collecting high praise from critics and audiences in the process. The fresh animated series is offering a return to a story that took on cult classic status more than a decade back, and its doing so in wonderful style. By retaining the same heart and eccentricity that made the first so popular — not to mention the cast — the remake is already a favorite among fans.

Almost every member of the original film’s cast returned for the joint revival/sequel to the 2010 live-action, which creates a wonderfully sentimental bridge between the two stories. The series largely covers the same events of the film, which was already adapting Bryan Lee O’Malley’s Scott Pilgrim comics, but its fresh style and matured cast make it a wholly unique viewing experience.

Matthew Patel in Scott Pilgrim Takes Off

The plot contained in Scott Pilgrim is well known by now, but the new animated series will undoubtably serve as at least some viewers’ introduction to the story. The fresh series, like the comics and film before it, tells the story of Scott Pilgrim, an early-20s bassist who falls for the mysterious Ramona Flowers. In order to win her heart, Scott must take on Ramona’s seven evil exes. The first of these exes is Matthew Patel, a character who — like Scott, Ramona, and the rest — is played by the same actor in the 2010 live-action and the 2023 animated series.

Patel is brought to life in both releases by Satya Bhabha, a British actor known for his work in television. He’s also graced a handful of movies, on top of his work on the Scott Pilgrim franchise, but viewers will also recognize him as Shivrang from New Girl, Jared from EastSiders, and Habib from Sense8. He brings a certain mature charm to every one of his roles, and fans are already swarming to praise his return as Patel in Scott Pilgrim Takes Off.