Who was Anna Slotsky in ‘Home Alone’ and what does she look like now?

A lot of famous faces have appeared in the lineup of Home Alone releases.

A full six films make up the franchise’s library of offerings, and there’s no guarantee that more aren’t on their way. Even the more recent flicks boast a stellar lineup of talent, with comedic powerhouses like Ellie Kemper, Aisling Bea, Kenan Thompson, and Chris Parnell all lending their talent to the critically despised Home Sweet Home Alone.

That’s on top of the incredible cast sprinkled through the first two flicks, which boast the likes of Catherine O’Hara, Joe Pesci, John Candy, John Heard, and — of course — Macaulay Culkin. In fact, there are so many talented people featured across the smattering of films that it can be a real challenge to keep them straight. In the first film alone, a full 17 McCallisters are featured across those chaotic early scenes. That’s quite a few kids, and a number of them went on to enjoy careers that easily rival that of Culkin.

Take Anna Slotsky, who casual viewers may have missed in the first and second Home Alone films. She made some of the earliest appearances of her career in the pair of Christmas classics, and she’s since gone on to enjoy a thriving career — just not one on the big screen.

Anna Slotsky in Home Alone

Image via 20th Century Fox

Anna Slotsky was just a kid when Home Alone was filming, so it’s a small wonder she appeared as one of the overwhelming gaggle of McCallister children. She played Kevin’s cousin Brooke in both the first and second Home Alone flicks, before enjoying stints in many popular television shows, including Sister, Sister, 3rd Rock from the Sun, and Get Real.

Anna Slotsky Reitano in 2023

Image via ReitanoForJudge

In the years since she appeared in Home Alone 2: Lost in New York, Slotsky went on to enjoy several more appearances in film and television before completely stepping away from the spotlight in 2000. In the decades since, she’s been pouring her passion into a new career path, branching into law and, in more recent years, politics.

Slotsky’s career in law began just as her career as an actress ended in 2000. She’s been dedicating herself to the legal scene for several decades now, and in 2022 she became one of the far too few Deputy Public Defenders to run for Los Angeles County Judge. She didn’t manage to secure the position, but her supporters are adamantly hoping to see her name back on the ballot soon.