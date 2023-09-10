What does the term ‘Donkey Punch’ mean and how is it connected to Danny Masterson’s sexual assault conviction?

Trigger Warning: The article contains mentions of sexual assault and may be potentially triggering for some readers.

Even as Danny Masterson has been convicted and sentenced to 30 years in prison, the controversies of his past — as well as of the ones who unwisely sought to support him — continue being dredged up in the wake of the jury’s verdict. The latest one to join the list is his old interview from 2012 where he calls himself ‘DJ Donkey Punch’ – a name that was up one of the two sexual assault victims to address the actor during his last court hearing.

If you are wondering what significance the name holds, let us tell you that it is right along the lines of all the sickening actions Masterson has been accused and found guilty of.

What does ‘Donkey Punch’ mean?

In short, the term is a violent sexual slang and yes, Masterson was well aware of it when he made jokes about sexual assault on the Kevin Pollak Chat Show back in 2012.

While the past uploads of the video have been pulled down, a fresh one has been put up again and its most problematic aspects have been pointed out in a Reddit post. But what gives the accusations against the That 70s Show star a whole new significance is his self-proclaimed title of DJ Donkey Punch.

The term implies a violent tactic where during intercourse, one lands a hard punch to the back of their partner’s head, neck, or ribs, which causes the back muscles to contract sharply. In the interview, Masterson jokes about using the name when he was presumably not aware of its true “so violent” meaning. The Redditor has also highlighted the part where he answers the question about how to make a move on a girl after you get them to your place and his saying that the best way is to “invite them for a shower” is a stomach-churning reminder of the accusation by one of the sexual assault victims who revealed how she was intoxicated, possibly drugged, and then assaulted by Masterson in the shower.

As reported by legal affairs journalist Meghann Cuniff (via The Independent), one of the victims brought up this name as she addressed Masterson in court.

“You relish in hurting women. It is your addiction. It is without question your favourite thing to do.”

If you know someone suffering from sexual violence, contact RAINN or the National Sexual Abuse Telephone Hotline at 1-800-656-4673.