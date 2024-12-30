‘Yellowstone’ fan Jennifer Lopez spotted having drinks with Kevin Costner in Aspen amid their high-profile divorces

In the aftermath of her difficult 2024, Jennifer Lopez jetted off to Colorado for some fun during the winter holiday season. During one of her fun days, Lopez ran into Yellowstone actor Kevin Costner, becoming the most unlikely pairing the internet is already buzzing about.

JLo is more than ready to say goodbye to 2024. Although the year gave her opportunities to enjoy life with her children and also received critical acclaim for her latest film, the biopic Unstoppable, it also came with other challenges, including the separation from actor Ben Affleck and her rocky pop status amid the cancelation of her tour.

Over the holidays, Lopez enjoyed the snow with friends and family, including her children, twins Emme and Max, 16, her sister Lynda, her mom Guadalupe, her longtime manager Benny Medina, and her niece Lucie. On top from the snow fun, she also had a very surprising meeting with actor Kevin Costner, who also went through a difficult 2024 and a public divorce in 2023 from Christine Baumgartner after 19 years of marriage.

The internet is already theorizing about Kennifer amid their Aspen meeting

On Friday night, Jennifer Lopez bumped into Oscar-winning actor Kevin Costner and the two enjoyed some drinks together in Aspen. The two were spotted at Kemi Sabe in Aspen, Colorado, a celebrity hotspot. The pop star/actress wore a black outfit with a turtleneck, paired with a messy bun and Chanel gold earrings. The Yellowstone actor was nice and cozy with a black top and a beige scarf paired with jeans.

The meeting came as a surprise for the internet, especially as Lopez is reportedly a big fan of his former show, Yellowstone. Affleck previously revealed the details on The Bill Simmons Podcast in 2023.

“I’m kind of disturbed that my wife really likes Yellowstone. Part of me thinks that she’s really drawn to the romance between Cole Hauser and [Kelly Reilly]. Jen showed me a clip of her off of Instagram, the monologue she has with the kid in the car about the ways to become rich,” he continued. “And then she was like, ‘I love this story of these two.'”

It’s unclear whether Yellowstone came up, especially with Costner missing from the final part of the series, but Lopez seemed to be in good spirits during the outing. She even rocked a cowboy hat during the outing and made a funny face at the paparazzi, which she expertly spotted.

Some fans were surprisingly on board with them dating. “Yaaaaasssssss! The couple we never knew we needed!,” wrote a fan online. “She’s amazing and he would be so lucky to have her!” wrote another. A different person asked, “Got em! Hell yeah Jen best revenge hookup ever!”

So far, there’s no indication that Costner and Lopez are a thing, as both were in Aspen to enjoy the holidays with their respective families. Following her separation from Affleck, Lopez hasn’t officially dated anyone else. Costner was rumored to date singer Jewel but he shut down those rumors, although he revealed he is open to finding love again. However, if I had to weigh in, the two would make a gorgeous couple.

