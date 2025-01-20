Forgot password
Photo montage of Taylor Swift wearing a crown int he 'Fortnight' music video and Matty Healy wearing a similar crown in the 'Part of the Band' music video.
Images via Taylor Swift/Universal Music Group/The 1975/Dirty Hit
Celebrities
News

Yep, Matty Healy has already addressed rumors he calls Taylor Swift ‘princess’ in new music about their controversial fling

Nothing gets past him.
Francisca Tinoco
Francisca Tinoco
|

Published: Jan 20, 2025 09:36 am

Matty Healy has addressed the rumors that he’s working on new music about his brief relationship with Taylor Swift. These supposed new tracks would function as the long-awaited response from the The 1975 frontman after the pop star shocked fans with her revelatory 2024 album, 90 percent composed of songs about the controversial fling.

Everything about Taylor Swift and Matty Healy’s relationship (if you can call it that) has felt like a fever dream for fans of either singer (or both). Having lasted less than a month (publicly), most of the world barely took notice of this pop-rock romance — those who did were so affronted by the idea that Swift could be dating someone like Healy that they immediately carried out all typical “you’re canceled” proceedings, even calling for the singer to be put under a conservatorship. Really. That happened.

Taylor Swift and Matty Healy seen leaving 'The Electric Lady' studio in Manhattan on May 16, 2023 in New York City.
Photo by Robert Kamau/GC Images

It didn’t help matters that the Brit was involved in all sorts of controversies at the time, after attending a particularly problematic podcast where the hosts made fun of Ice Spice’s ethnicity and implied Healy watched gross, violently racist pornography. That story was fake, but the damage was done and, in fairness, laughing along to disgusting jokes might not make you as bad those originating them, but it’s still pretty terrible.

Our only source shedding light on what exactly happened after the backlash is what Swift chose to include in multiple songs off her chart-topping 31-track 11th studio album, The Tortured Poets Department. As all art, everyone has different interpretations of the music’s meaning, but a general overview of the album indicates it was Healy’s decision to leave. Songs like “But Daddy I Love Him,” for instance, suggest the American singer was ready to face the wrath of her fans, who she describes in the lyrics as “vipers dressed in empath’s clothing” and “judgmental creeps.”

Neither musician has ever addressed the relationship directly, though Healy, notorious for his filterless online activity, has mocked Swifties’ theories about it on more than one occasion. Most recently, he took to Reddit to comment on reports that he was making a new song called “God Has Entered My Body,” containing the lyrics “Keep your head up, princess, your tiara is falling.” The rumors were first reported on by The Sun, but shared by outlets like Deadline.

Knowing The 1975’s music, there is no way that line would be included in one of their songs unless it was under thick layers of irony and pop culture symbolism. In 2021, Healy used the sentence (which has been referenced and re-referenced to death in meme form online) as a caption to an Instagram post, which he eventually archived. It was un-archived in November of last year. Whether he intended it as an Easter Egg, making The Sun‘s report actually true, is anyone’s guess.

Also in that same vein was the musician’s response to the rumors. Healy resorted to a vague Internet buzz expression when replying to a post on the The 1975 Reddit community. “Huge if true,” he commented. Hilarious that he has acknowledged the reports, but the statement gives us absolutely nothing in the way of clarifying them. Impressively on brand.

Comment
byu/Altruistic_Head_698 from discussion
inthe1975

The 1975 haven’t released a new body of work since 2023’s Being Funny in a Foreign Language. In an October 2024 interview, the singer said he was “not interested” in drawing from “all the stuff that was said about [him] or [his] casual romantic liaisons or whatever it may be that [he’s] kind of become known for” to write his music. Fans have long theorized, however, that some of the songs he’s written in the past are about Swift, including “About You” and “Oh Caroline” from the band’s latest album.

With no official release date for new 75 or solo Matty Healy music, we can only wait to see whether Swift’s Tortured Poets will ever get its match.

