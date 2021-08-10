How Many Chapters Does Chainsaw Man Have?

When it comes to manga with unique stories, over-the-top graphic violence, and puppies, you can’t look past Chainsaw Man.

The follows Denji, a man who makes a deal with his canine chainsaw devil companion Pochita after being killed by the Yakuza while paying off his deceased father’s debt. If this doesn’t sound crazy enough, Denji becomes a human-devil hybrid when merged with Pochita, boasting a chainsaw not only protruding from each arm but also out of his head. Oh, and he hunts devils.

If you’re already a fan of the franchise or are yet to go on this wild adventure throughout the run, you may be curious how much there is to take in, especially as the series has since gone on an extended break. Here’s what you need to know about the original Chainsaw Man manga.

How many volumes of Chainsaw Man are there?

Right now, part one of Chainsaw Man is complete, released in 97 chapters split into 11 volumes.

The volumes currently available are as follows:

Dog & Chainsaw

Chainsaw vs. Bat

Kill Denji

The Gun is Mightier

Minor

Boom Boom Boom

In a Dream

Super Mess

Bath

A Dog’s Feeling

Go Get ‘Em, Chainsaw Man

While the manga may be on break right now, it has been confirmed that Chainsaw Man will return. The second part will involve a completely new arc set in the universe. When this does happen, it will likely pick up from part one and add to the story told throughout the current 11 volumes.

If that isn’t enough to look forward to, Chainsaw Man is also getting its own anime adaption. The project was announced in December 2020, with its first teaser shown the following June. The Chainsaw Man anime’s release date remains unannounced for now, although it will likely adapt all the current chapters from the manga for its story.

With its massive success and the incoming influx of new fans with its anime adaption, there will likely be plenty more Chainsaw Man to come, and we’ll keep this page up to date as new chapters are released.