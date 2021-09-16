That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime Gets Children’s Book Series Today

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime, sometimes known as Slime Anime or Tensura, is currently the sixth most popular anime airing during the Summer 2021 season for good reason. It’s an amazing isekai story that has enamored fans since its first season aired and everyone is excited to see the second part of season two out now.

Now it looks like Fuse wants to bring the series to an even wider and much younger audience. Micro Magazine released a three-part simplified version of the first original light novel volume’s story meant for younger audiences today through their new Kanade Bunko imprint. Moryo has replaced the original illustrator, Mitz Vah, to draw the pictures in the new series.

More information on the children’s book adaptation and where to buy it can be found on its official website. That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime‘s second part of season two is currently airing now.