Best Gifts for Fans of Harry Potter

Making a list and checking it twice? Even though the official start of the shopping season is a few days away, it won’t hurt to try to get a jumpstart on holiday shopping before everyone else does. If you have someone in your home that is a Harry Potter fan, here are some gift ideas that would make any Hogwart student a fan.

Harry Potter Wizard Chess Set

Specifications For the Chess player, this Harry Potter-themed chess set made by The Noble Collection is 100% plastic and pretty durable. This officially authorized set by Warner Brothers includes a playing board and chess pieces

The Noble Collection Harry Potter Electronic Plush Mandrake

Specifications As seen in Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, this interactive plush cries and shakes when you pull it out. It’s perfect for ages 5 and up.

Harry Potter Woven Tapestry Throw Blanket

Specifications Inspired by J.K. Rowling’s writing, comes this durable throw blanket of the Marauder’s Map. Durable and machine washable, the tapestry measures 48”W x 60″ L.

Lego Harry Potter Hogwarts Castle

Specifications What happens when a lover of Legos and Harry Potter come together? This intricate Castle Model of Hogwarts Castle. With over 6000 pieces, this set captures all the magic of Harry Potter including, 4 Harry Potter figures, 26 microfigures, the Chamber of Secrets and so much more.

Harry Potter Cauldron Soup Mug

Specifications This clever ceramic soup mug is the shape of a cauldron. It includes a spoon and lid.

Harry Potter Advent Calendar Cube

Specifications Advent Calendars are so much fun. Each day, there is a new surprise that is waiting for you. In this set, there is no exception. This 24 door Harry Potter Advent Calendar has an exciting item waiting behind each door. The calendar features a lot of favorite characters such as Hermione, Ron, and Hagrid.

WOW! PODS Harry Potter Invisibility Cloak Deluxe Version

Specifications This innovative gift was a winner at New York’s Toy of the Year Awards in 2020. This coak costume replicates the original cloak’s effects. To go invisible, simply use the IOS or Android app.

This article includes affiliate links, which may provide small compensation to We Got This Covered.