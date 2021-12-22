Best Star Wars Toys of 2021

If you think of the franchises that have the most merchandise and toys, Star Wars would be very high up on that list. The series has been around since the original movie’s May 1977 debut, and has captured the imagination of its fans the entire time. Even without the recent films, the series would remain just as strong as it always has today. However, with all the new movies and shows we’ve seen from Star Wars since Disney acquired the space opera franchise, there are a lot of new toys available. The BB-8 droid and Baby Yoda, in particular, make for some very popular new toy designs.

While there are many to choose from, we narrowed it down to make for an easier choice. So here are a couple of our favorite Star Wars toys available this year.

The Child Real Moves Plush by Mattel

Image by Star Wars via Amazon

Here he is, one of the most popular Star Wars characters in recent years. Baby Yoda took the internet by storm a few years back because of his striking cuteness. If Disney made the character with the intent to sell toys, they definitely did it well.

Pillow Pets Chewbacca

Image by Star Wars via Amazon

Chewbacca always looked like he’d be a great hugger, and with this Pillow Pet Chewbacca, he’s more huggable than ever! This Wookiee plush can either act as a standard plush or expand to serve as a soft pillow.

R2-D2 App-Enabled Droid

Image by Star Wars via Amazon

For those of us who always wanted to have a droid of our own, it’s a relief that they are more accessible than ever. With this toy, everyone’s favorite droid, R2-D2, can now be controlled via a phone app.

LEGO Star Wars: A New Hope Imperial Star Destroyer

Image by Star Wars via Amazon

To this day, Star Destroyers are some of the coolest-looking ships in science fiction. Now you can own a colossal lego model of the Imperial Star Destroyer from A New Hope. The only downside? The laser cannons are non-functional.

Star Wars R2-D2 Sleeptime Lite

Image by Star Wars via Amazon

An R2-D2 nightlight would make the perfect addition to go along with the Chewbacca pillow pet. This toy is especially fitting considering R2-D2s penchant for holograms.

Funko Pop! Moment Star Wars: The Mandalorian

Image by Star Wars via Amazon

The Mandalorian was an exciting addition to the Star Wars series, and it gave us more of our favorite group of bounty hunters. Aside from Din Djarin looking cool in his armor, this model also includes more Baby Yoda, so it’s a win-win.

LEGO Star Wars Boba Fett Helmet

Image by Star Wars via Amazon

Mandalorian armor will always be cool, and this Lego set capitalizes on that. Boba Fett’s helmet will not only be fun to build like all Legos but will also look fantastic on a shelf when completed.

Star Wars has no end of exciting memorabilia and has had some of the best-licensed toys ever since the first movie wowed the children of the ’70s. Nowadays, the franchise continues that legacy with their characters, both new and old. So take a look at some of these toys and see if they would be a good fit on the Christmas list of a Star Wars fan in your life.

This article includes affiliate links, which may provide a small compensation to We Got This Covered.