Along with making history as the first male deaf actor to win a Best Supporting Oscar, Troy Kotsur’s powerful speech let its mark on the internet and the Oscars 2022 ceremony.

Not only is Kotsur the first male deaf actor to win Best Supporting Actor, but he’s also the second deaf actor to win the Academy Award after his co-actress Marlee Matlin who won Best Actress in 1987.

In his speech, Kotsur talked about how this is a step for deaf representation in media, his father who was a great signer before he got paralyzed, and his family.

I’ve read one of Speilberg’s books recently and he said that the definition of the best director is a skilled communicator. Sian Heder, you are the best communicator. And the reason why is because you’ve brought the deaf world with the hearing world together and you are our bridge. And your name will forever be on that bridge.

The speech was so emotional that not only did the translator tear up, but so did the internet.

That moment when Troy Kotsur won and the voice of the interpreter is breaking down into tears while translating #Oscars pic.twitter.com/o5UivHkkmB — Inno Rogers (@Eclipness) March 28, 2022

troy kotsur’s speech i DID cry — hunter harris (@hunteryharris) March 28, 2022

Got all kinds of teary when everyone signed applause for Troy Kotsur #Oscars pic.twitter.com/vTQghHyJRV — Jessica Derschowitz (@jessicasara) March 28, 2022

Troy Kotsur’s Popeye was a delight. pic.twitter.com/7CJpLXEEPy — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) March 28, 2022

Troy Kotsur's Oscars acceptance speech… The way Youn Yuh-jung is looking at him… His interpreter tearing up…

I'm not crying you're crying pic.twitter.com/jsDMeXmtir — Sam Stryker (@sbstryker) March 28, 2022

But it’s not Kotsur’s speech the internet got emotional about. People reacted to Minari actress and Oscar presenter Youn Yuh-Jung as she signed Kotsur’s name before saying it.

Youn Yuh-jung grabbing the Oscar from Troy Kotsur so he can sign 🥲🥲🥲#Oscars pic.twitter.com/sVMiNiafJw — Anne Beaulac (@annebeaulac) March 28, 2022

Youn Yuh-Jung signing before naming Troy Kotsur (who was amazing) saved this whole show, no notes — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) March 28, 2022

Yuh-Jung Youn signing Troy Kotsur’s win is just so sweet. — Esther Zuckerman (@ezwrites) March 28, 2022

Asides from the Oscars, Kotsur won Best Supporting Actor during the 2022 Critics Choice awards, 2022 Film Independent Spirit Awards, and the 2022 BAFTA awards.

CODA is a comedy-drama film released by Apple TV+ in 2021. It is an adaptation of the 2014 French film La Famille Belier and follows the story of Rubi Rossi, a child of two deaf parents. CODA was nominated for Best Picture, Best Supporting Actor, and Best Adapted Screenplay.