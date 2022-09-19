Viewers wish the most entertaining member of the Royal Family was attending the Queen’s funeral

Queen Elizabeth II‘s funeral is being held at Westminster today, and naturally a huge swathe of the British Royal Family are in attendance, everyone from her son and successor King Charles III to his daughter-in-law Meghan Markle. But one important member of the ruling clan is notable for their absence, and viewers are home are disappointed. Namely, Prince Louis, the younger child of Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales.

While Louis’ older siblings, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, are attending their great-grandmother’s funeral service alongside their parents, Louis is nowhere to be seen and is understood to be sitting this event out. At just four years old, that’s entirely understandable, although many people watching at home are convinced it’s got nothing to do with his young age and everything to do with the fact Louis has already earned himself a reputation as a mischief-maker.

People thinking Prince Louis isn’t there because he’s too young



The real reason: High chance of chaos #queensfuneral pic.twitter.com/SYAZUosE5a — Joe (@onlyjoekin_) September 19, 2022

Sorry, Louis, you’re too much of a risk.

Prince Louis deemed too much of a behavioural risk 😭 — Gigi 👩🏾‍🔬👰🏾 (@gracegeorgina) September 19, 2022

At least we know what Louis is doing instead.

No sign of Prince Louis, he’s probably at the palace watching the Emoji Movie on Channel 5. — Aaron (@captain_az) September 19, 2022

We’ve been denied another viral moment of Louis being chaotic. For shame.

Prince Louis would have caused absolute chaos if he was brought to the funeral, and he would have probably gone viral like this 😭 #queensfuneral #statefuneral pic.twitter.com/fjGUMj1IYu — ᴛᴀsʜᴀ ʟᴏᴜɪsᴇ | =🦋 (@eds_afterglow) September 19, 2022

We all know why he’s been kept at home.

Prince Louis at home watching the #queensfuneral on CBeebies after jabbing his mum on National telly during the Jubilee pic.twitter.com/86k8SS2ary — Caitlin (@ciaoitscait) September 19, 2022

Invitation revoked.

Prince Louis sat at home cos he wasn’t invited to the funeral after he lamped his mum in the mouth at the Jubilee pic.twitter.com/m5ks1ASacs — Liam (@LiamLambrini) September 19, 2022

#FreePrinceLouis!

Prince Louis has clearly been unfairly banned from any events for the foreseeable future for being a free spirit. Free my Good King Louis!!!!! pic.twitter.com/YS1mOxLsZi — maybe: diane (@dianelyssa) September 18, 2022

Every parent totally gets it.

Everyone without kids: “Aww it’s such a shame that Prince Louis has been left at home and not allowed to attend the funeral”



Every parent: “I get this”#princeLouis #louis #queensfuneral — Kirsty Kilmurry-Arthur (@xkursteelouisex) September 19, 2022

Livefeed from Buckingham Palace:

Prince Louis currently left to his own devices pic.twitter.com/zJyuCYlJ5f — Shar A (@Shar_A_) September 19, 2022

OK, guys, remember this is an actual funeral not the first installment in a franchise.

Would love to see a Home Alone type film of Prince Louis left to his own devices at Buckingham Palace today. Absolute carnage I imagine. — alex (@alexrjsmith) September 19, 2022

Prince Louis first became known as a four-foot agent of chaos thanks to his antics at the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee this past summer, at which he could not sit still for for five seconds, providing some much adored comic relief. Obviously, while his unpredictable behavior livened up a lighter-hearted event like the Jubilee, it probably wouldn’t be appropriate to have him do the same at a solemn affair like this one.

Prince Louis is fourth in line to the throne, behind his father, older brother and sister.