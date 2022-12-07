‘Wednesday’ star Thing serves a magnifique look with its red carpet debut for ‘Emily In Paris’ season 3

Netflix continues to prove that only the most iconic stars will be invited to grace its red-carpet events. And what Netflix star is more iconic in 2022 than Wednesday‘s Thing?

What started as just a recurring character from The Addams Family ended up becoming a loved horror icon to the point where the streaming service praised the actor behind it. Due to how popular the sentient hand is, it received an invite to the red-carpet celebration of the forthcoming season of Emily in Paris.

In photos of the premiere shared by Netflix, the show’s stars — like Lily Collins — were seen as well as a very special guest. Thing strutted the red carpet with its own red beret hat. Asides from Thing, other notable guests that made an appearance were Sex in the City 2 star, Kim Cattrall and American screenwriter Darren Star.

To see Thing be on the same level of notoriety as people involved in Sex in the City is a big deal.

Emily in Paris debuted in 2020, which means the show was never able to have a proper premiere party — until now!



The cast dazzled at the Season 3 red carpet celebration, which also brought out Kim Cattrall (reuniting with EIP and SATC creator Darren Star) and Monsieur Thing pic.twitter.com/4CqKM3S6vl — Netflix (@netflix) December 6, 2022

Not gonna lie, Thing is killing it on the red carpet. In the show, Wednesday Addams pointed out how “vain” it was, so seeing it express its fashion taste in this special event just proves that its much more than a sidekick. It even came with an assistant!

According to Netflix, those behind Emily in Paris were never able to properly celebrate the release of the show in 2020 due to the pandemic. Naturally, everyone is overwhelmed with joy about the appearance of Monsieur Thing, who is probably single-handedly keeping the streaming service afloat.

Even “Thing” went for the premiere 🥺 https://t.co/uWVxNW4kiW — The Lash Girl (@abbythebrand) December 6, 2022

Wednesday showcased Thing like the severed body part had never been portrayed before. While other iterations of Thing were there for support or comic relief, this version has a more prominent role

The show also marks a pivotal turn for Victor Dorobantu, the actor behind the hand. Before the Netflix series, he was merely a magician and illusionist, only appearing on Romanian TV. To see him and his character fully loved and recognized is a big deal, and fans no doubt hope to see more of Thing if Wednesday does return for season two.